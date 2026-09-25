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Why Israel’s Sayed Abu Farchi was sent off for 'violent' celebration and what the law says

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:42 - 25 September 2026
UEFA Nations League, group stage, OEFB international match, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Austria vs Israel. Image shows the rejoicing of Saied Abu Farchi (ISR). | Phoo ia IMAGO
UEFA Nations League, group stage, OEFB international match, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Austria vs Israel. Image shows the rejoicing of Saied Abu Farchi (ISR). | Phoo ia IMAGO
Israel forward Sayed Abu Farchi was sent off after celebrating his goal with a simulated gun gesture against Austria. Here is why the referee showed him a second yellow card.
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Why Israel’s Sayed Abu Farchi was sent off for gun celebration and what the law saysIsrael forward Sayed Abu Farchi was sent off after celebrating his goal with a simulated gun gesture during his side’s UEFA Nations League clash against Austria on Thursday night.

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The 20-year-old attacker received a second yellow card for the celebration, leaving Israel with 10 players as Austria eventually secured a 3-1 victory at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

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Abu Farchi had brought Israel level early in the second half, heading home in the 55th minute to cancel out Romano Schmid’s first-half penalty.

However, his celebration quickly turned the spotlight away from the goal.

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What happened during Abu Farchi’s celebration?

UEFA Nations League, group stage, OEFB international match, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Austria vs Israel. Image shows the rejoicing of Saied Abu Farchi (ISR).
UEFA Nations League, group stage, OEFB international match, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Austria vs Israel. Image shows the rejoicing of Saied Abu Farchi (ISR). Photo via IMAGO

After scoring, Abu Farchi ran towards the corner before removing the corner flag.

The Israel international then dropped onto his right knee and positioned the flagpole across his body, using his left hand as though he were holding a weapon before making a firing gesture.

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The referee immediately intervened and showed Abu Farchi a second yellow card.

He had been booked just four minutes earlier, meaning the celebration resulted in a red card and an early exit from the match.

Abu Farchi, who plays his club football for MLS side Colorado Rapids, was therefore dismissed despite having just helped Israel equalise.

What does football law say about goal celebrations?

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The Laws of the Game allow players to celebrate after scoring, but there are limits on how that celebration can be conducted.

Under Law 12 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), players are permitted to celebrate a goal, but celebrations must not be excessive.

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A player can also be cautioned if the celebration is considered provocative, derisory, or inflammatory.

The law specifically provides referees with grounds to issue a yellow card for certain forms of goal celebration, including gestures that are deemed provocative or inflammatory.

In Abu Farchi’s case, the referee interpreted the simulated shooting gesture as falling within the provisions of Law 12.

Because the forward had already received a yellow card moments earlier, the second caution automatically resulted in a red card.

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