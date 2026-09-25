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'Why don’t we have VAR in AFCON competitions?' - Carlos Queiroz questions CAF after Black Stars defeat to Côte d’Ivoire

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:25 - 25 September 2026
'Why don’t we have VAR in AFCON competitions?' - Carlos Queiroz questions CAF after Black Stars defeat to Côte d’Ivoire
Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz has questioned CAF’s decision not to use VAR in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers after Ghana’s defeat to Côte d’Ivoire.
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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has questioned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the absence of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following Ghana’s defeat to Côte d’Ivoire.

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Queiroz’s side suffered a defeat against the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire in their Group C qualifier.

In the 55th minute, Malick Yalcouyé stormed into Ghana’s penalty area, outran the defenders, and was brought down by Fatawu Issahaku, resulting in a penalty being awarded to Côte d’Ivoire.

MUST READ: Black Stars Player Ratings vs Cote D'Ivoire: Ati-Zigi 4/10, Kwasi Sibo 4, Ernest Nuamah 6

However, replays appeared to show only minimal contact between Issahaku and Yalcouyé, leading to questions over whether the incident warranted a penalty. With VAR unavailable, the referee’s decision could not be reviewed.

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Speaking after the match, the Black Stars coach expressed his frustration and called on CAF to introduce VAR for Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

“Why don’t we have VAR in an Africa Cup of Nations competition? Which example do we want to give to the world? The Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are for the biggest competition on the continent, and we don’t have VAR to help the referee make the game fair.

READ ALSO: 2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Cote d’Ivoire hand Black Stars of Ghana defeat in Group C opener

“Why don’t we have VAR in Africa? What is the reason we don’t have VAR in a single Africa Cup of Nations qualifier? I was born in Mozambique, I grew up here, and I’m tired of this situation where referees don’t do a good job.”

Queiroz further expressed his concerns about refereeing standards and the impact of officiating decisions on matches.

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The Black Stars will have an opportunity to respond to the defeat when they face Côte d’Ivoire in the return fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, with Ghana hoping to secure a positive result.

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