2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Cote d’Ivoire hand Black Stars of Ghana defeat in Group C opener

The Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 2-0 in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C opener on Thursday night.

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Goals from Malick Yalcouye and Franck Kessie were enough to secure all three points for the hosts and give Côte d’Ivoire a winning start to their continental qualifying campaign.

Ghana started the game with a low-block approach, seemingly intent on absorbing pressure and hitting the Ivorians on the counter-attack.

However, Côte d’Ivoire looked more threatening in possession, with Ousmane Diomande causing problems for Ghana’s right side as the hosts searched for an early breakthrough.

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Despite their dominance, the Ivorians struggled to convert their chances, while Ghana remained organised defensively.

In the 18th minute, Ernest Nuamah came close to giving Ghana the lead after catching the Ivorian defence off guard with a powerful effort, but his shot came back off the post.

Côte d’Ivoire continued to dominate possession and dictate the tempo, with Diomande particularly influential as the hosts continued to put pressure on the Black Stars.

Their persistence finally paid off just before half-time.

In the 45th minute, Malick Yalcouye found space outside the 18-yard box and unleashed a powerful strike that beat Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to give Côte d’Ivoire a 1-0 lead going into the break.

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Ghana returned from the interval with greater attacking intent and began to find more space in the Ivorian half.

The Black Stars attempted to build attacks and break through the hosts’ defensive line, but Côte d’Ivoire remained composed and continued to threaten on the counter.

Yalcouye then played a key role in the second goal.

The midfielder stormed into Ghana’s penalty area before being brought down by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, prompting the referee to award Côte d’Ivoire a penalty.

Franck Kessie stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to double the hosts’ advantage.

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With Ghana trailing 2-0, head coach Carlos Queiroz made three substitutions in an attempt to inject fresh energy into the team, but the changes failed to produce the desired comeback.

In the 75th minute, the Black Stars launched another promising attack, with Augustine Boakye driving forward before the final touch from Caleb Yirenkyi failed to trouble the Ivorian defence.

Ghana continued to search for a consolation goal late in the game.

Afena-Gyan came close with a towering header, but Ivorian goalkeeper Yahia Fofana produced the necessary intervention to deny the Black Stars.