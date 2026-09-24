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Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set to clash on December 11 in Cardiff

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:20 - 24 September 2026
Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury (right)
Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury (right)
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally meet in the ring on December 11 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in a long-awaited all-British heavyweight showdown live on Netflix.
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  • Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight on December 11 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

  • The long-awaited heavyweight clash will be streamed live globally on Netflix.

  • Fury and Joshua have never fought each other professionally, making December's bout their first meeting.

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Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally go head to head in the boxing ring on Friday, December 11, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

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The long-awaited bout was officially announced on Thursday, September 24 and will be streamed live on Netflix. The fight had been discussed over the years, but previous attempts to make it happen failed due to disagreements in the selection of a venue.

Netflix

This time, however, the two former heavyweight world champions have signed contracts and the fight has now been officially confirmed to take place.

Fury and Joshua have never fought each other professionally despite being two of the biggest heavyweight names of their generation. The fight, which will take place on December 11 will be their first meeting professionally.

READ ALSO: 2027 AFCON qualifiers: Cote d'Ivoire vs Ghana – Preview, team news, lineups & predictions

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According to Reuters, Joshua's team had insisted that the fight should be staged in the United Kingdom, while organisers had considered venues outside Britain, including New York, Las Vegas and Dublin.

Cardiff eventually emerged as the venue, with the 73,931-capacity Principality Stadium chosen for the event. Fury and Joshua both had fights in July as they prepared for the December showdown.

Fury defeated Mariusz Wach in Thailand, with Wach retiring on his stool before the eighth round. It was Fury's second fight since returning from his latest retirement.

READ ALSO: GFA petitions CAF for extra tickets for 500 Ghana fans in Bouaké

Joshua, meanwhile, fought Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia. He was knocked down twice in the opening round but recovered to stop Prenga in the second round.

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Both fighters are scheduled to take part in a joint press conference in London on September 30 ahead of the fight.

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