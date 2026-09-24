Dolly Parton's estate sues her nephew over alleged threats - and what's at stake for her business empire

A dispute over Dolly Parton’s estate has escalated into a legal battle, with the company overseeing the late singer’s businesses accusing her former head of security and nephew, Bryan Seaver, of making threats and attempting to pressure the organisation for financial gain.

Dolly Parton’s management company, She's Alive, has sought a temporary restraining order against her nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver, accusing him of making escalating threats and attempting to pressure the estate for payment.

Seaver has denied making threats, arguing that private messages cited in the court documents were taken out of context and written during a period of grief.

The dispute has reportedly led to staff and lawyers leaving Parton’s estate team and increased security measures as those managing her legacy face a growing legal conflict.

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She's Alive, the company responsible for managing Parton’s business interests and properties, has asked a Nashville court to issue a temporary civil restraining order against Seaver.

The allegations were contained in court documents filed this week. She's Alive claims Seaver engaged in what it described as “an obscene, deliberate and escalating campaign of threats”, allegedly warning that he would damage Parton’s business empire if the estate did not pay him.

Seaver has rejected the allegations, arguing that private messages and emails included in the legal filing have been presented without the context in which they were written.

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In a statement to TMZ, he said:

Nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by

He added:

A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving

Seaver, the son of Parton’s sister Cassie, ran a company that provided security services for the country music icon for approximately two decades.

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However, he was recently removed from his position as head of security for Parton’s properties by She's Alive.

At the time, Seaver and his security company described the decision as “unexpected” and “unexplained”, while accusing those involved of acting in bad faith.

They said;

We refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,

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The latest court application was filed on Tuesday by She's Alive, which is run by Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell.

According to the filing, several exchanges between Seaver and representatives connected to Parton’s estate contained statements that the company interpreted as threats to damage the singer’s reputation and commercial relationships.

One message allegedly saw Seaver describe himself as “the hand of retribution for my entire family”.

Another message, cited in the court documents, allegedly said:

I'm going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It's going to be great. Or [expletive] pay me.

The estate also alleges that Seaver referred to his background as a military contractor during exchanges with employees and lawyers.

In one alleged conversation with a lawyer representing Parton, Seaver reportedly described himself as a “killer” and referred to an arms transaction involving Haitian police that he said took place on the day of his aunt’s death.

According to an email attached to the complaint, he allegedly wrote:

All I do is warfare... Everyone needs to be worried about what I might do

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Seaver acknowledged his background in a statement to TMZ, saying:

I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments. I am a security professional and I am a killer.

However, he maintained that the comments were not intended as threats and said he was speaking privately with Nozell, whom he believed to be a friend.

He said;

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I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments. I am a security professional and I am a killer

She's Alive's legal filing claims the dispute has already affected people working on Parton’s estate, with some employees and lawyers reportedly stepping down.

The company also says it has been forced to provide additional private security for members of its staff, including protection at their homes.

The allegations have brought renewed attention to the increasingly complicated process of managing Parton’s legacy following her death.

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Before the dispute became public, Seaver was known to many fans as the family member who announced Parton’s death in a video shared on her Instagram account on 25 August.

In the emotional video, filmed against a black background, Seaver introduced himself before explaining that he had been asked by his aunt years earlier to make the announcement when the time came.

He said;

This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality

He also revealed that he had followed his father Larry into the security business and eventually became Parton’s head of security, a role he held for more than 20 years.

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Nozell, who began working with Parton in 2004 as a tour consultant before becoming her manager, has played a central role in developing the singer’s career and business interests.

In the 2019 Netflix documentary *Dolly Parton: Here I Am*, he explained that one of his objectives had been to move Parton from being viewed as a “heritage act” to becoming a global superstar. He also credited himself with helping revive her international touring career.

Following Parton’s death, Nozell said the singer had continued working until the end of her life and had been closely involved in planning how her work would continue after her death.

He said;

She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy

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He added:

Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked, for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come

The legal dispute between She's Alive and Seaver now adds a new layer to the effort to manage Parton’s extensive business interests and protect the legacy she spent decades building.