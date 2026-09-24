No increase in electricity, water tariffs as PURC announces Q4 rates

No increase in electricity, water tariffs as PURC announces Q4 rates

No increase in electricity, water tariffs as PURC announces Q4 rates

There will be no increase in electricity and water tariffs in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) maintaining the existing rates from October 1.

Electricity and water tariffs will not increase in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Existing tariffs will remain in effect from October 1, 2026.

PURC considered the exchange rate, inflation, natural gas prices and electricity generation mix in its review.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commission said the tariffs had recorded a 0% change following its quarterly review of developments affecting utility service providers and consumers.

“The existing electricity and water tariffs of the third Quarter have not changed (0%), but remain same in the fourth Quarter,” PURC said in a statement issued on Thursday, September 24.

The quarterly review considered key factors including the exchange rate between the Ghana cedi and the US dollar, domestic inflation, the electricity generation mix and the cost of fuel, particularly natural gas used to power thermal plants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PURC

For the fourth quarter, PURC applied a weighted average Ghana cedi-US dollar exchange rate of GH¢11.5646 to US$1, representing a 3.04% depreciation of the cedi from the GH¢11.2228 rate used for the third quarter.

The Commission also applied an average annual inflation rate of 4.97%, up from 3.43% in the previous quarter.

Also Read: Ghanaians to enjoy reduction in electricity and water bills from April 1

However, the weighted average cost of natural gas declined by 1.67%, from US$7.9708 per MMBtu in the third quarter to US$7.8379 per MMBtu in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PURC also projected a rise in electricity generation from hydro sources during the period.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

Hydro generation is expected to increase from 20.90% in the third quarter to 24.25% in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of about 16.03%.

Thermal generation, meanwhile, is projected to decline from 79.10% to 75.75%, representing a reduction of about 4.24%.

PURC said the quarterly reviews are conducted to maintain the real value of existing tariffs and enable utility providers to remain financially viable while continuing to provide services to consumers.

Advertisement

Advertisement