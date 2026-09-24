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Florence Obinim officially unveils new name amid marriage saga(VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:53 - 24 September 2026
Florence Obinim
Florence Obinim
Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim has introduced a new public identity, announcing that she now goes by the name Queen Florence The Lioness.
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  • Gospel musician Florence Obinim has announced a new public name, “Queen Florence The Lioness”, in a video shared on social media on September 23, 2026.

  • The singer confirmed the name when approached by a woman believed to be a blogger, but did not explain why she had adopted the new identity.

  • The announcement comes amid public interest in Florence and Bishop Daniel Obinim’s marriage, although Florence has not said that the name change is connected to their reported marital issues.

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The singer revealed the new name in a video shared on social media on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

In the video, Florence was seated inside a car when a woman, believed to be a blogger, approached her and asked about her new name. Florence responded confidently, confirming that she had adopted Queen Florence The Lioness as her new identity.

She said;

Queen Florence The Lioness
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The announcement has generated interest among fans, particularly amid recent public attention surrounding Florence and her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Florence has been a familiar face in Ghana's gospel music and Christian ministry circles for years. Her career has seen her build a significant following through her music and involvement in ministry alongside her husband.

Her decision to publicly introduce a new name has therefore sparked conversations about the significance of the change.

While the announcement does not itself explain why she has adopted the new identity, the move comes at a time when her personal life has attracted increased public interest.

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Florence and Bishop Daniel Obinim have recently been the subject of public discussion following reports concerning difficulties in their marriage.

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The couple have spent years building their public profiles through gospel music and Christian ministry, making developments involving their relationship a matter of interest to their supporters.

Florence's decision to introduce herself publicly as Queen Florence The Lioness, rather than using the Obinim surname, has consequently fuelled further speculation among some followers about the direction of her personal and professional life.

However, Florence has not publicly stated that the name change is connected to any reported issues in her marriage.

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For now, Queen Florence The Lioness appears to be the identity the gospel musician is choosing to embrace as she continues her journey in music and ministry.

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