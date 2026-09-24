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GES orders SHS heads to stop unauthorised fees, refund money already collected

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:07 - 24 September 2026
SHS students
GES orders SHS heads to stop unauthorised fees, refund money already collected
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of senior high schools and senior high technical schools to immediately stop collecting unauthorised fees and levies and refund any such payments already collected from parents and guardians.
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  • GES has ordered SHS heads to stop collecting unauthorised fees and levies.

  • Schools must refund any unauthorised payments already collected.

  • Heads who breach the directive could face sanctions, including removal from office.

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The directive signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations, follows reports received by the GES that some school heads were collecting admission fees, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues and other unauthorised charges from parents and guardians.

In a statement dated September 23, 2026, the GES cautioned heads of SHS and SHTS against continuing the practice and directed them to provide evidence of refunds for any unauthorised fees already collected.

Also Read: SHS placement extended to Friday: What candidates must do before reporting

Ghana Education Service (GES)
Ghana Education Service (GES)
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“Management hereby strongly cautions all heads of SHS/SHTS to cease, with immediate effect, the collection of such unauthorised fees or levies from parents/guardians,” the statement said.

The GES said the collection of such charges goes against the government’s free senior high school education policy.

It stressed that no student or parent should be required to pay such fees as a condition for admission, enrolment or participation in school activities.

Also Read: Top 10 best Girls’ SHS in Ghana based on NSMQ rankings

“No student or parent/guardian should be compelled, directly or indirectly, to pay admission fees, PTA dues or any other unauthorised fees as a condition for admission, enrolment, and participation in school activities or access to school services,” the GES said.

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The Service also clarified the position on PTA dues, noting that the matter remains before the courts.

14 important things every SHS fresher should know

“Management reminds all heads that the matter of collection of PTA dues is pending at the courts, and until the matter is determined by the courts, discussions and collection of PTA dues and levies are still on hold,” it said.

Also Read: Top 10 best boys’ senior high schools in Ghana according to NSMQ rankings

The GES has further directed school heads to refund any unauthorised fees and levies already collected from parents and provide evidence of the refunds to management.

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Heads who fail to comply with the directive could face administrative sanctions, including removal from office.

“Any person(s) found to be flouting this directive will face the appropriate administrative sanctions, including removal from office,” the statement warned.

Also Read: 14 important things every SHS fresher should know

The GES also urged parents and members of the public to report cases of unauthorised fee or levy collection for investigation and appropriate action.

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