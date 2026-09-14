SHS placement extended to Friday: What candidates must do before reporting

SHS placement extended to Friday: What candidates must do before reporting

SHS placement extended to Friday: What candidates must do before reporting

Education Ministry extends SHS placement to Sept 18. Learn how to complete self-placement, resolve CSSPS issues at GNAT Hall, and enroll on entryloom.com to complete your admission.

SHS placement has been extended to September 18.

Over 33,000 self-placement candidates have secured schools.

Candidates with issues should use CSSPS resolution centres before reporting day.

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Parents and candidates who are yet to complete their 2026 Senior High School (SHS) placement process have been given additional time, with the Education Ministry extending the placement exercise to Friday, September 18, 2026.

The extension is aimed at giving candidates with outstanding placement issues more time to secure schools before first-year students report for the new academic year on the same day.

The Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) resolution centres will remain active from Monday to Friday as officials work to clear the outstanding cases.

The latest figures show that 33,726 of the 53,887 candidates eligible for self-placement have already secured schools.

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The CSSPS Secretariat has also received 9,948 cases at resolution centres nationwide, of which 4,531 have been resolved.

With September 18 approaching, candidates and parents who still have an unresolved issue need to know which route applies to them and what they should do next.

If you were not automatically placed, you may be eligible for self-placement.

The CSSPS self-placement portal allows eligible candidates to select from schools and programmes with available vacancies. The Ministry has advised candidates to consider the full range of available options rather than focusing only on highly subscribed schools.

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The official CSSPS portal currently directs unplaced candidates to the self-placement option.

If you have been assigned a school but believe there is an issue that needs official intervention, you should take the case to a CSSPS resolution centre.

The concerns being handled include issues relating to school placement, programmes and residential status. The CSSPS Secretariat had earlier said parents seeking changes to schools, programmes or residential status should bring those concerns to the resolution centres.

Residential status has been one of the major concerns reported by parents this year, with some seeking changes after receiving their placements.

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If you want to change from day to boarding or boarding to day, do not assume that a change will happen automatically. Take the case to a resolution centre and allow the CSSPS officials to assess it.

Where should you go to resolve a problem?

The CSSPS has established regional resolution centres across the country, while the National Placement Resolution Centre is at GNAT Hall in Accra for cases requiring national-level intervention.

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The CSSPS has advised parents and candidates to first seek assistance through the relevant GES or Ghana TVET Service regional offices, depending on their placement.

The centres are operating Monday to Friday during this extended period. Officials have not publicly stated a separate nationwide closing hour for the centres, so parents should confirm arrangements with the relevant centre before travelling.

The extension comes after reports of long queues and delays at some resolution centres, including the national centre at GNAT Hall. The CSSPS has since deployed additional personnel to some centres to help reduce the delays.

What should you take with you?

Before going to a resolution centre, candidates and parents should have the relevant placement information available, including:

BECE index number

Placement result or placement details

Candidate's personal information

Any documents that support the specific complaint or request being made

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If the issue concerns a particular programme, school or residential status, take any relevant documentation that can help officials understand the case.

Parents should also keep copies of documents submitted during the process.

Candidates and parents who cannot easily travel to a regional centre can use the CSSPS support lines.

The official CSSPS website currently lists:055 037 7388/ 059 952 5926

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The CSSPS has said its call centres are available to assist candidates and parents, particularly those who live far from regional resolution centres. Visit the official CSSPS portal

What about candidates who have already secured their schools?

If your placement is correct and you have no outstanding issue, there is no need to visit a resolution centre simply because the placement exercise has been extended.

Instead, focus on completing your admission and enrolment requirements.

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The Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) has been upgraded to allow parents and guardians to complete the Senior High School (SHS) admission and enrolment process online through a unified platform called entryloom.com.

This is to reduce the need for parents and guardians to travel to schools to complete it while you can do it at the comfort of your home, saving both transport fares and long travels.

Candidates who have been placed can begin the online admission process through the SHS/TVET admission portal. The online admission process can be completed in six main stages. Visit entryloom.com. to start the online admission.

Complete the admission and enrolment process, obtain your admission documents and prepare the required items before reporting.

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First-year students are expected to report to school on Friday, September 18, 2026, giving families only a short window to resolve outstanding issues and prepare for reopening.

Parents and candidates should not pay individuals who claim they can secure or change a CSSPS placement.

The Education Ministry has stressed that school placement is free and that there is no legitimate “protocol placement” that requires payment. Anyone demanding money to secure, change or influence a placement should be reported to the appropriate authorities.