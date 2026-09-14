Why deleting a post does not always erase it from the internet

Deleting a social media post does not guarantee it is gone forever. Learn how screenshots, downloads, and search engines keep deleted content online.

Deleting a post does not guarantee it is gone because people may have already saved or screenshotted it.

Copies can spread across other platforms and websites, beyond your control.

Think before posting, especially when sharing personal photos, videos or information online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You posted a photo, comment or video online and later regretted it. So, you deleted it.

But days or even months later, someone sends you a screenshot of the same post.

How did they still have it?

The simple answer is that once something is shared online, you cannot completely control where it goes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deleting the original post can remove it from your account or the platform where you posted it, but copies may already have been saved, shared or captured elsewhere.

Here are some reasons your deleted posts may not completely disappear.

1. Someone may have taken a screenshot

One of the easiest ways for your post to survive after deletion is for another person to have taken a screenshot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same applies to videos. Someone can record their screen while watching your content and keep that recording even after you delete the original.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns that it is impossible to completely control who sees your profile, photos, videos or messages because anyone who sees your post can potentially take a screenshot or recording.

This means a post does not have to remain on your account to continue circulating.

2. People can save and repost your content

Advertisement

Advertisement

A person who sees your post can download it, copy the text, save the image or share it with others.

Someone else can then repost that copy on another account or platform.

Deleting your original post will not automatically remove those versions.

This is why a photo posted on one social media platform can sometimes appear on several other platforms even after the original has been deleted.

READ ALSO: 10 things you should never post about yourself online

3. Search engines may still show traces of it

Deleting a webpage or post does not always mean it immediately disappears from search results.

Search engines may continue displaying an outdated result after the original content has been removed. Google, for example, provides a Refresh Outdated Content process for pages or images that have already been deleted or significantly changed.

However, removing a result from Google Search is not the same as removing the content from the internet.

Google explains that even when a page is removed from its search results, the content can still exist on the website hosting it and may be accessible through a direct link, social media or another search engine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Other websites may have copied it

Sometimes content travels beyond social media.

A public post can be quoted in an article, embedded in another website or copied into another online discussion.

Once that happens, deleting the original does not necessarily remove those independent copies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is one reason it is difficult to guarantee that something posted publicly can later be completely erased.

What about disappearing messages and temporary posts?

Features that automatically delete content after a certain period can give users a false sense of security.

A message or post may disappear from the original platform, but someone could have saved, screenshotted or recorded it before that happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FTC similarly warns that even content designed to disappear cannot guarantee that nobody else has saved a copy.

READ ALSO: Top 10 tallest statues in the world

Can you remove something that is already online?

Sometimes, yes.

If the original content is still on a website, the first step is usually to contact the website or platform hosting it and request removal. Google notes that it can remove certain results from its Search pages, but it cannot directly delete content from the websites that host it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are also circumstances where Google allows people to request removal of certain personal information from Search, including some sensitive personal details.

But these processes have limits. Removing a search result does not necessarily mean the underlying content has disappeared everywhere.

READ ALSO: 10 best senior high schools in Ghana according to NSMQ rankings

Think before you post

The safest approach is to treat anything you post publicly as something that could potentially be saved or shared beyond your control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before posting a photo, video, comment or personal detail, ask yourself whether you would still be comfortable with it being seen by people outside your intended audience.