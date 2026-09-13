Here are 4 countries with no official languages in 2026 and why

Did you know the UK, Mexico, Australia and Eritrea have no single nationally designated official language in 2026? Here is why and what languages they use.

The UK, Mexico, Australia and Eritrea are listed by World Population Review as countries with no single national official language in 2026.

English is dominant in the UK and Australia, while Spanish and Indigenous languages have equal national-language status in Mexico.

Eritrea has several major local languages rather than one nationally designated official language.

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Did you know that English is not officially recognised as the national language of the United Kingdom, even though it is by far the language most commonly spoken there?

According to World Population Review, only a small number of countries in the world have no single nationally designated official language. Its 2026 list names the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia and Eritrea.

Despite the absence of an official language, the people of these countries still have a dominant language. In most cases, one or more languages are used in government, education, business and everyday life. The official language only means that the nation does not have an official language by the national legal system, just like Ghana has its official language to be English.

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United Kingdom

United Kingdom [WhereWouldYouGo]

The United Kingdom is perhaps the most surprising example because English is strongly associated with the country. However, English has no official legal status across the United Kingdom. The UK Government states that English does not have official status anywhere in the UK, although it is a national language throughout the country and can be regarded as a de facto official language.

De facto language in this case, is a language that exists in reality, even if it lacks official or legal approval.

Mexico

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Mexico flag

Spanish is Mexico's most spoken language, but Mexican law instead gives Spanish and recognised Indigenous languages the status of national languages with equal legal validity. Rather than giving Spanish exclusive official status, the country's legal framework recognises Spanish and Indigenous languages as national languages.

Australia

australia

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Australia also has no federally designated official language, even though English dominates everyday communication. English is the main language used in Australian government, education and business, and is considered the country's de facto national language. So, while someone visiting Australia will almost certainly hear English almost everywhere, that does not mean English has been formally declared the country's official language at the federal level.

Eritrea

Eritrea

The country does not designate one language as its sole official language. World Population Review lists Eritrea as having no official language, while identifying several major local languages, including Tigrinya, Tigre, Kunama, Bilen, Nara, Saho, Afar and Beja. Arabic, English and Italian are also used in different settings.

The country's multilingual character is reflected in its language policy. Rather than elevating one local language above all others at the national level, Eritrea has maintained a system that recognises its linguistic diversity.

Why do these countries have no single official language?

In the United Kingdom, the absence of a nationwide official language reflects the country's historical development and the separate language arrangements that exist in Wales and Scotland.

In Mexico, the law places strong emphasis on recognising the country's Indigenous languages alongside Spanish, reflecting its multicultural and Indigenous heritage.

In Australia, English became dominant through history and everyday use without being formally declared the country's official language at the federal level.

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