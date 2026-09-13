Advertisement

Top 5 highest-paid African leaders in 2026

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:31 - 13 September 2026
South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa (left), Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (middle) and Cameroon President, Paul Biya (right)
South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa (left), Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (middle) and Cameroon President, Paul Biya (right)
Here are the top five highest-paid African presidents and leaders according to a 2026 ranking published by The Exchange Africa, led by Cameroon’s Paul Biya.
Advertisement

  • Paul Biya tops The Exchange Africa ranking with a reported annual salary of US$620,976.

  • King Mohammed VI and Cyril Ramaphosa are ranked second and third respectively.

  • The ranking includes former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, meaning it is not strictly a list of sitting presidents in 2026.

Advertisement

Leaders of countries all over Africa are paid to lead, enforce laws, and act as the public face of the nation and these leaders receive different salaries depending on the country.

READ ALSO: Your broken-down car can be towed and auctioned under Ghana’s new road rules - here's what drivers must do

According to data from The Exchange Africa in February 2026, and independent research and compilation, Cameroon President, Paul Biya tops with an annual salary of US$620,976. He is followed by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Algeria’s Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Paul Biya receives US$620,976 a year, making him the highest-paid leader on the list. Biya has been Cameroon’s president since November 6, 1982, making him one of the world’s longest-serving heads of state. 

Advertisement
Paul Biya has ruled Cameroon with an iron fist for 37 years
Paul Biya has ruled Cameroon with an iron fist for 37 years

Next is King Mohammed VI of Morocco, with a reported annual salary of US$488,604. He became king on July 23, 1999, following the death of his father, King Hassan II. Morocco runs a constitutional monarchy.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco

READ ALSO: Princess Astrid of Norway dies 2 days after attending brother King Harald V’s funeral

Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is third on the Exchange Africa list with a reported annual salary of US$223,800. 

Advertisement
South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa
South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa

The fourth position is occupied by Algeria’s Abdelmadjid Tebboune. He is reported to receive a salary of $168,000. 

Alderian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune
Alderian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Rounding up the five is Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa with a reported annual salary of US$146,500.

READ ALSO: Top 10 Airports in Africa with the best staff: 2026 rankings

Advertisement
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Despite the ranking, the data could be subject to changes due to other remunerations and finance policies announced by their respective governments.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Africa
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Antoine Semenyo's $220,000 Audi R8 delivered to him in January 2025 by the Premier Vehicle Group
Sports
13.09.2026
Players and their garage: Spotlight on Antoine Semenyo
My parents are successful, but I wanted to forge my own path - Chef Abbys
Entertainment
13.09.2026
My parents are successful, but I wanted to forge my own path - Chef Abbys
‘I was shocked and shaking’ - Chef Abbys shares emotional moment of meeting TikTok CEO
Entertainment
13.09.2026
‘I was shocked and shaking’ - Chef Abbys shares emotional moment of meeting TikTok CEO
Parts of Accra, Tema, Central, Volta and Ashanti Region to be hit by power cut from September 13; ECG shares 7 day schedule
News
13.09.2026
Parts of Accra, Tema, Central, Volta and Ashanti Region to be hit by power cut from September 13; ECG shares 7 day schedule
South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa (left), Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (middle) and Cameroon President, Paul Biya (right)
News
13.09.2026
Top 5 highest-paid African leaders in 2026
Celine Dion returns to stage after 6-year absence
Entertainment
13.09.2026
Celine Dion returns to stage after 6-year absence