Top 5 highest-paid African leaders in 2026
Paul Biya tops The Exchange Africa ranking with a reported annual salary of US$620,976.
King Mohammed VI and Cyril Ramaphosa are ranked second and third respectively.
The ranking includes former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, meaning it is not strictly a list of sitting presidents in 2026.
Leaders of countries all over Africa are paid to lead, enforce laws, and act as the public face of the nation and these leaders receive different salaries depending on the country.
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According to data from The Exchange Africa in February 2026, and independent research and compilation, Cameroon President, Paul Biya tops with an annual salary of US$620,976. He is followed by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Algeria’s Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Paul Biya receives US$620,976 a year, making him the highest-paid leader on the list. Biya has been Cameroon’s president since November 6, 1982, making him one of the world’s longest-serving heads of state.
Next is King Mohammed VI of Morocco, with a reported annual salary of US$488,604. He became king on July 23, 1999, following the death of his father, King Hassan II. Morocco runs a constitutional monarchy.
Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is third on the Exchange Africa list with a reported annual salary of US$223,800.
The fourth position is occupied by Algeria’s Abdelmadjid Tebboune. He is reported to receive a salary of $168,000.
Rounding up the five is Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa with a reported annual salary of US$146,500.
Despite the ranking, the data could be subject to changes due to other remunerations and finance policies announced by their respective governments.
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