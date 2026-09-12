Ablakwa promises new bus, holiday for NSMQ champions PRESEC-Legon

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa pledges a new bus and fully-funded holiday for PRESEC-Legon after their historic 2026 NSMQ win.

Ablakwa has pledged to provide a dedicated bus for the PRESEC-Legon Boys as his personal Christmas gift to the students.

He has also offered to sponsor a holiday for the students and their accompanying teachers after the competition.

The students will choose the destination, whether they prefer a local holiday or a trip abroad.

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Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has pledged to provide a dedicated bus for his alma mater Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) as a special Christmas gift.

In a video shared on X, the Minister said the bus would be funded from his personal resources and would be dedicated to the research, science and maths quiz team to support their movement during the competitions.

“So I will present you with the bus, which will be my personal contribution,” he said.

Beyond the bus, Ablakwa also offered to sponsor a special holiday for the students and their accompanying teachers following their participation in the rigorous competition.

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He, however, left the choice of destination to the students, saying they could decide whether they wanted a local holiday or a trip abroad.

“I am willing to sponsor a special holiday for the students and their accommodators. But you decide the destination,” he said.

Explaining his decision, the Minister said he did not want to be accused of favouring particular countries or failing to promote local tourism in his capacity as Foreign Affairs Minister.

He encouraged the students to choose a destination they would enjoy and promised to ensure they had a memorable break after the competition.

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Ablakwa also urged the students to look forward to a memorable Christmas, describing the bus as his personal contribution to their activities.

The pledges come after the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) team emerged winners of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), securing the school’s ninth championship title.