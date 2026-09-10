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2026 NSMQ: PRESEC-Legon beat Accra Academy and St Augustine’s to win ninth title

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 19:53 - 10 September 2026
2026 NSMQ: PRESEC-Legon beat Accra Academy and St Augustine’s to win ninth title
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Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) has won the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title after defeating Accra Academy and St Augustine’s College in a thrilling grand finale on Thursday night.

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PRESEC emerged champions with 40 points, ahead of Accra Academy, who finished with 33 points, while St Augustine’s College placed third with 27 points.

The victory gives PRESEC-Legon their ninth NSMQ championship, further cementing their status as the most successful school in the history of the competition.

The 2026 edition began with 174 schools, with PRESEC, Accra Academy and St Augustine’s eventually progressing to the decisive final.

Defending champions Mfantsipim School failed to reach the grand finale, leaving the three finalists to battle for the coveted trophy.

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Accra Academy and St Augustine’s made a strong start, with both schools scoring 11 points in the opening round. PRESEC-Legon followed with 9 points.

PRESEC responded in the second round, moving up to 17 points, while St Augustine’s also reached 17. Accra Academy had 14 points.

The third round saw PRESEC take the lead with 21 points, followed by St Augustine’s on 17 and Accra Academy on 14.

PRESEC then extended their advantage in the Problem of the Day, picking up four points, while neither of their rivals scored.

The fourth round produced another intense contest, with PRESEC reaching 34 points, Accra Academy moving to 30 and St Augustine’s recording 27.

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PRESEC maintained their advantage through the remaining stages to finish on 40 points and claim their ninth NSMQ title.

The triumph adds another chapter to PRESEC-Legon’s remarkable history in the competition and further strengthens their record as the school with the most NSMQ titles.

FULL List of Winners from 1994-2026

Year

NSMQ Winner

1994

Prempeh College

1995

PRESEC-Legon

1996

Prempeh College

1997

Opoku Ware Senior High School

1998

Achimota School

1999

Mfantsipim School

2000

St Peter's Senior High School

2001

Pope John Senior High School

2002

Opoku Ware Senior High School

2003

PRESEC-Legon

2004

Achimota School

2005

St Peter's Senior High School

2006

PRESEC-Legon

2007

St Augustine's College

2008

PRESEC-Legon

2009

PRESEC-Legon

2010

No competition held

2011

No competition held

2012

Ghana Secondary Technical School

2013

St Thomas Aquinas

2014

Mfantsipim School

2015

Prempeh College

2016

Adisadel College

2017

Prempeh College

2018

St Peter's Senior High School

2019

St Augustine's College

2020

PRESEC-Legon

2021

Prempeh College

2022

PRESEC-Legon

2023

PRESEC-Legon

2024

Mfantsipim School

2025

Mfantsipim School

2026

PRESEC-Legon

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