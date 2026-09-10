2026 NSMQ: PRESEC-Legon beat Accra Academy and St Augustine’s to win ninth title
Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) has won the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title after defeating Accra Academy and St Augustine’s College in a thrilling grand finale on Thursday night.
PRESEC emerged champions with 40 points, ahead of Accra Academy, who finished with 33 points, while St Augustine’s College placed third with 27 points.
The victory gives PRESEC-Legon their ninth NSMQ championship, further cementing their status as the most successful school in the history of the competition.
The 2026 edition began with 174 schools, with PRESEC, Accra Academy and St Augustine’s eventually progressing to the decisive final.
Defending champions Mfantsipim School failed to reach the grand finale, leaving the three finalists to battle for the coveted trophy.
Accra Academy and St Augustine’s made a strong start, with both schools scoring 11 points in the opening round. PRESEC-Legon followed with 9 points.
PRESEC responded in the second round, moving up to 17 points, while St Augustine’s also reached 17. Accra Academy had 14 points.
The third round saw PRESEC take the lead with 21 points, followed by St Augustine’s on 17 and Accra Academy on 14.
PRESEC then extended their advantage in the Problem of the Day, picking up four points, while neither of their rivals scored.
The fourth round produced another intense contest, with PRESEC reaching 34 points, Accra Academy moving to 30 and St Augustine’s recording 27.
PRESEC maintained their advantage through the remaining stages to finish on 40 points and claim their ninth NSMQ title.
The triumph adds another chapter to PRESEC-Legon’s remarkable history in the competition and further strengthens their record as the school with the most NSMQ titles.
FULL List of Winners from 1994-2026
Year
NSMQ Winner
1994
Prempeh College
1995
PRESEC-Legon
1996
Prempeh College
1997
Opoku Ware Senior High School
1998
Achimota School
1999
Mfantsipim School
2000
St Peter's Senior High School
2001
Pope John Senior High School
2002
Opoku Ware Senior High School
2003
PRESEC-Legon
2004
Achimota School
2005
St Peter's Senior High School
2006
PRESEC-Legon
2007
St Augustine's College
2008
PRESEC-Legon
2009
PRESEC-Legon
2010
No competition held
2011
No competition held
2012
Ghana Secondary Technical School
2013
St Thomas Aquinas
2014
Mfantsipim School
2015
Prempeh College
2016
Adisadel College
2017
Prempeh College
2018
St Peter's Senior High School
2019
St Augustine's College
2020
PRESEC-Legon
2021
Prempeh College
2022
PRESEC-Legon
2023
PRESEC-Legon
2024
Mfantsipim School
2025
Mfantsipim School
2026
PRESEC-Legon