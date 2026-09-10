Ballon d’Or Power Rankings: Rodri leads as Harry Kane overtakes Lamine Yamal in latest rankings

Spain s Rodri kisses the trophy on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain s Rodri kisses the trophy on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rodri leads the latest 2026 Ballon d’Or power rankings, while Harry Kane has moved above Lamine Yamal. See the full top 10.

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is entering its decisive stage, with some of the biggest names in world football competing for the prestigious individual award.

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The 30-player shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or was announced on September 8, with Barcelona forward Raphinha among the notable omissions.

The winner will be crowned at a ceremony in London on October 26, marking the first time since 2019 that the prestigious event will be held outside Paris.

Ahead of the ceremony, The Independent has published its latest Ballon d’Or power rankings, with Rodri moving into first place and Harry Kane climbing above Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal.

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Here are the top 10 according to The Independent:

10. Vinicius Junior

Vini Jr

Vinicius Junior completes the top 10 after another productive campaign with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian forward scored 22 goals in 36 appearances but ended the season without a major trophy with the Spanish giants.

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He was also one of Brazil’s standout performers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although the Selecao ultimately fell short in their campaign.

Vinicius remains one of the world's most dangerous forwards, but his lack of silverware could work against him in the Ballon d’Or race.

Trophies: None

9. Michael Olise

Michael Olise made history for France. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

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Michael Olise has continued to establish himself among Europe's elite attacking players following an impressive campaign with Bayern Munich and France.

The French international played a key role for Bayern as they secured the Bundesliga, the German Cup, and the German Super Cup.

Olise also impressed at the World Cup and strengthened his reputation as one of the most exciting attacking players in the game.

However, despite his excellent season, he remains an outsider for the main prize.

Trophies: Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup

8. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham 10 of England reacts to a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Photo by Chris Arjoon Icon Sportswire)

Jude Bellingham occupies eighth place after a season in which injuries affected his output at Real Madrid.

The England midfielder recorded 13 goal contributions for the Spanish club during a trophyless campaign.

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However, his performances for England at the World Cup significantly boosted his Ballon d’Or credentials.

Bellingham played a major role as the Three Lions secured a third-place finish, giving him another strong argument in the individual award race.

Trophies: None

7. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland remains firmly in contention after another remarkable goalscoring season.

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The Manchester City striker scored 38 goals during the campaign and helped the club win the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

His biggest boost came at the World Cup, where he spearheaded Norway's historic run to the quarter-finals and continued his reputation as one of the world's most prolific strikers.

Haaland may not be among the leading favorites at present, but another strong start to the new season could quickly change the picture.

Trophies: FA Cup, EFL Cup

6. Ousmane Dembele

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Dembele

Ousmane Dembele's trophy cabinet gives him a strong case for another Ballon d’Or challenge.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward won the Champions League, Ligue 1, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, and French Super Cup.

However, France's failure to win the World Cup weakened his chances of retaining the award.

Dembele remains one of the leading candidates, but he faces a stronger challenge from players whose international campaigns had a greater impact.

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Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup

5. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi remains in the conversation despite playing his club football in MLS.

The Argentina captain scored eight goals at the World Cup and helped his country reach the final.

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Although Argentina eventually lost to Spain, Messi's performances were enough to keep him among the leading contenders.

At 39, another Ballon d’Or would be an extraordinary achievement, but his international influence means he cannot be completely ruled out.

Trophy: MLS

4. Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF celebrates after scoring his team s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2026 27

Kylian Mbappe continues to wait for his first Ballon d’Or despite producing another outstanding individual season.

The Real Madrid forward scored 42 goals in 44 appearances and then added a historic World Cup campaign.

Mbappe won the Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals, becoming the leading goalscorer in World Cup history.

Real Madrid's lack of major silverware could hurt his chances, but his individual numbers keep him firmly among the favorites.

Trophies: None

3. Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal drops to third despite another exceptional season with Barcelona and Spain.

The teenage forward scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists across all competitions as Barcelona won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

He also played a major role in Spain's World Cup triumph.

Yamal's age makes his achievements even more remarkable, and after finishing second in the previous Ballon d’Or race, he is already a serious contender to win the prize for the first time.

Trophies: World Cup, La Liga, Spanish Super Cup

2. Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has moved above Yamal and now occupies second place in The Independent's Ballon d’Or power rankings.

The England captain enjoyed a sensational campaign with Bayern Munich, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions.

His goals helped Bayern secure the Bundesliga and German Cup, while he also collected the German Super Cup.

Kane then scored six goals at the World Cup as England recorded their best finish since their 1966 triumph.

His combination of individual numbers, domestic success, and international impact has made him one of the strongest candidates for the award.

Trophies: Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup

1. Rodri

Barcelona reach agreement to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City

Rodri has been ranked as the leading candidate for the 2026 Ballon d’Or by The Independent.

The Spain midfielder played a crucial role in his country's World Cup triumph, controlling games from the center of midfield and providing balance in possession.

His performances earned him the World Cup Golden Ball, strengthening his case for another individual honor.

Rodri also lifted the FA Cup and EFL Cup during the season, adding further silverware to his impressive campaign.

With his influence for both club and country, Rodri has emerged as the player to beat in the latest power rankings.

Trophies: World Cup, FA Cup, EFL Cup

2026 Ballon d’Or top 10 power rankings