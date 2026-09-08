Ballon d’Or 2026: 30 men’s nominees revealed as Raphinha misses out – Check full list

The 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or have been revealed, with Raphinha missing out. Check the full shortlist featuring Mbappé, Yamal, Haaland, Messi and more.

The 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or has been unveiled, featuring some of the biggest stars in world football, but Barcelona forward Raphinha is a notable omission from the nominees.

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The list includes reigning contenders and standout performers such as Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, and Ousmane Dembélé.

The shortlist also features several standout defenders and midfielders, including Achraf Hakimi, William Saliba, Declan Rice, Rodri, Vitinha, and Marquinhos.

The nominees' statistics and trophy records highlight the performances that earned them recognition during the assessment period.

1. Jude Bellingham

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Jude Bellingham

England – Real Madrid

52 matches

15 goals

6 assists

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8 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: None

2. Pau Cubarsí

Pau Cubarsi

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Spain – FC Barcelona

62 matches

1 goal

2 assists

5 yellow cards

1 red card

Trophies: World Cup, La Liga, Spanish Super Cup

3. Marc Cucurella

FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Marc Cucurella of Spain looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina

Spain – Chelsea/Real Madrid

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65 matches

2 goals

7 assists

13 yellow cards

1 red card

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Trophy: World Cup

4. Ousmane Dembélé

Ousmane Dembele (Image credit: Glenn Gervot - PSG / PSG via Getty Images)

France – Paris Saint-Germain

51 matches

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26 goals

14 assists

1 yellow card

0 red cards

Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup

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5. Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz

Colombia – Bayern Munich

66 matches

30 goals

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23 assists

10 yellow cards

2 red cards

Trophies: Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup

6. Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United, ManU v Rangers Europa League 23/01/2025. Bruno Fernandes (8) of Manchester United runs with the ball during the Europa League match between Manchester United and Rangers at Old Trafford, Manchester, England on 23 January 2025.

Portugal – Manchester United

51 matches

13 goals

25 assists

7 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophy: None

7. Gabriel

Gabriel

Brazil – Arsenal

59 matches

4 goals

6 assists

6 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophy: Premier League

8. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Norway – Manchester City

64 matches

58 goals

11 assists

3 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: FA Cup, EFL Cup

9. Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi | Getty Images

Morocco – Paris Saint-Germain

49 matches

4 goals

17 assists

6 yellow cards

1 red card

Trophies: AFCON (subject to CAS ruling), Champions League, European Super Cup, Ligue 1

10. Harry Kane

Harry Kane

England – Bayern Munich

65 matches

73 goals

8 assists

3 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup

11. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

Georgia – Paris Saint-Germain

57 matches

24 goals

10 assists

4 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup

12. Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) | FIFA via Getty Images

Spain – FC Barcelona

57 matches

25 goals

20 assists

6 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: World Cup, La Liga, Spanish Super Cup

13. Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané

Senegal – Al-Nassr

55 matches

24 goals

13 assists

8 yellow cards

1 red card

Trophy: Saudi Pro League

14. Marquinhos

Marquinhos | Getty Images

Brazil – Paris Saint-Germain

43 matches

2 goals

0 assists

3 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup

15. Lautaro Martínez

Lautaro Martínez

Argentina – Inter Milan

55 matches

30 goals

10 assists

9 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: Serie A, Italian Cup

16. Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé

France – Real Madrid

60 matches

58 goals

13 assists

8 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophy: None

17. Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Portugal – Paris Saint-Germain

53 matches

7 goals

8 assists

5 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup

18. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Argentina – Inter Miami

49 matches

45 goals

30 assists

4 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophy: MLS

19. João Neves

João Neves

Portugal – Paris Saint-Germain

49 matches

11 goals

4 assists

2 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup

20. Michael Olise

Michael Olise made history for France. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

France – Bayern Munich

69 matches

27 goals

35 assists

13 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup

21. Willian Pacho

Willian Pacho

Ecuador – Paris Saint-Germain

56 matches

2 goals

1 assist

3 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup

22. Julián Quiñones

Julián Quiñones

Mexico – Al-Qadsiah

46 matches

41 goals

5 assists

5 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophy: None

23. Declan Rice

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

England – Arsenal

69 matches

8 goals

14 assists

9 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophy: Premier League

24. Rodri

Rodri of Spain with the Golden Ball trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, United States. | Photo via IMAGO

Spain – Manchester City/FC Barcelona

46 matches

2 goals

0 assists

6 yellow cards

1 red card

Trophies: World Cup, FA Cup, EFL Cup

25. Fabián Ruiz

Fabián Ruiz

Spain – Paris Saint-Germain

45 matches

3 goals

6 assists

4 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: World Cup, Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup

26. William Saliba

William Saliba

France – Arsenal

60 matches

1 goal

1 assist

3 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophy: Premier League

27. Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Spain – FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain

65 matches

25 goals

7 assists

3 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: World Cup, La Liga, Spanish Super Cup

28. Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano

France – Bayern Munich

58 matches

2 goals

4 assists

9 yellow cards

1 red card

Trophies: Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup

29. Vinícius Jr.

Vini

Brazil – Real Madrid

66 matches

28 goals

16 assists

11 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophy: None

30. Vitinha

Vitinha

Portugal – Paris Saint-Germain

64 matches

7 goals

10 assists

3 yellow cards

0 red cards

Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup

Who are the leading Ballon d’Or contenders?

The shortlist contains several players with strong claims to the award.

Harry Kane leads the nominees for goals, having scored 73 times in 65 appearances, while Erling Haaland has 58 goals in 64 matches. Kylian Mbappé has also produced an impressive 58 goals and 13 assists for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal has registered 25 goals and 20 assists, while Michael Olise has been particularly influential with 27 goals and an outstanding 35 assists in 69 matches.

Lionel Messi remains among the nominees after recording 45 goals and 30 assists for Inter Miami.

However, Ousmane Dembélé stands out because of his combination of individual numbers and team success. The French forward scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists while helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League, Ligue 1, and several other major trophies.