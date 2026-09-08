Ballon d’Or 2026: 30 men’s nominees revealed as Raphinha misses out – Check full list
The 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or has been unveiled, featuring some of the biggest stars in world football, but Barcelona forward Raphinha is a notable omission from the nominees.
The list includes reigning contenders and standout performers such as Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, and Ousmane Dembélé.
The shortlist also features several standout defenders and midfielders, including Achraf Hakimi, William Saliba, Declan Rice, Rodri, Vitinha, and Marquinhos.
The nominees' statistics and trophy records highlight the performances that earned them recognition during the assessment period.
1. Jude Bellingham
England – Real Madrid
52 matches
15 goals
6 assists
8 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: None
2. Pau Cubarsí
Spain – FC Barcelona
62 matches
1 goal
2 assists
5 yellow cards
1 red card
Trophies: World Cup, La Liga, Spanish Super Cup
3. Marc Cucurella
Spain – Chelsea/Real Madrid
65 matches
2 goals
7 assists
13 yellow cards
1 red card
Trophy: World Cup
4. Ousmane Dembélé
France – Paris Saint-Germain
51 matches
26 goals
14 assists
1 yellow card
0 red cards
Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup
5. Luis Díaz
Colombia – Bayern Munich
66 matches
30 goals
23 assists
10 yellow cards
2 red cards
Trophies: Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup
6. Bruno Fernandes
Portugal – Manchester United
51 matches
13 goals
25 assists
7 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophy: None
7. Gabriel
Brazil – Arsenal
59 matches
4 goals
6 assists
6 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophy: Premier League
8. Erling Haaland
Norway – Manchester City
64 matches
58 goals
11 assists
3 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: FA Cup, EFL Cup
9. Achraf Hakimi
Morocco – Paris Saint-Germain
49 matches
4 goals
17 assists
6 yellow cards
1 red card
Trophies: AFCON (subject to CAS ruling), Champions League, European Super Cup, Ligue 1
10. Harry Kane
England – Bayern Munich
65 matches
73 goals
8 assists
3 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup
11. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Georgia – Paris Saint-Germain
57 matches
24 goals
10 assists
4 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup
12. Lamine Yamal
Spain – FC Barcelona
57 matches
25 goals
20 assists
6 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: World Cup, La Liga, Spanish Super Cup
13. Sadio Mané
Senegal – Al-Nassr
55 matches
24 goals
13 assists
8 yellow cards
1 red card
Trophy: Saudi Pro League
14. Marquinhos
Brazil – Paris Saint-Germain
43 matches
2 goals
0 assists
3 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup
15. Lautaro Martínez
Argentina – Inter Milan
55 matches
30 goals
10 assists
9 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: Serie A, Italian Cup
16. Kylian Mbappé
France – Real Madrid
60 matches
58 goals
13 assists
8 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophy: None
17. Nuno Mendes
Portugal – Paris Saint-Germain
53 matches
7 goals
8 assists
5 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup
18. Lionel Messi
Argentina – Inter Miami
49 matches
45 goals
30 assists
4 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophy: MLS
19. João Neves
Portugal – Paris Saint-Germain
49 matches
11 goals
4 assists
2 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup
20. Michael Olise
France – Bayern Munich
69 matches
27 goals
35 assists
13 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup
21. Willian Pacho
Ecuador – Paris Saint-Germain
56 matches
2 goals
1 assist
3 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup
22. Julián Quiñones
Mexico – Al-Qadsiah
46 matches
41 goals
5 assists
5 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophy: None
23. Declan Rice
England – Arsenal
69 matches
8 goals
14 assists
9 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophy: Premier League
24. Rodri
Spain – Manchester City/FC Barcelona
46 matches
2 goals
0 assists
6 yellow cards
1 red card
Trophies: World Cup, FA Cup, EFL Cup
25. Fabián Ruiz
Spain – Paris Saint-Germain
45 matches
3 goals
6 assists
4 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: World Cup, Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup
26. William Saliba
France – Arsenal
60 matches
1 goal
1 assist
3 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophy: Premier League
27. Ferran Torres
Spain – FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain
65 matches
25 goals
7 assists
3 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: World Cup, La Liga, Spanish Super Cup
28. Dayot Upamecano
France – Bayern Munich
58 matches
2 goals
4 assists
9 yellow cards
1 red card
Trophies: Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup
29. Vinícius Jr.
Brazil – Real Madrid
66 matches
28 goals
16 assists
11 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophy: None
30. Vitinha
Portugal – Paris Saint-Germain
64 matches
7 goals
10 assists
3 yellow cards
0 red cards
Trophies: Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup
Who are the leading Ballon d’Or contenders?
The shortlist contains several players with strong claims to the award.
Harry Kane leads the nominees for goals, having scored 73 times in 65 appearances, while Erling Haaland has 58 goals in 64 matches. Kylian Mbappé has also produced an impressive 58 goals and 13 assists for Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal has registered 25 goals and 20 assists, while Michael Olise has been particularly influential with 27 goals and an outstanding 35 assists in 69 matches.
Lionel Messi remains among the nominees after recording 45 goals and 30 assists for Inter Miami.
However, Ousmane Dembélé stands out because of his combination of individual numbers and team success. The French forward scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists while helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League, Ligue 1, and several other major trophies.
The 2026 Ballon d’Or race is therefore expected to be fiercely contested, with individual statistics, trophies, and overall influence likely to play major roles in determining the eventual winner.