Why men should attend antenatal care - not just for the baby

Discover why men must attend antenatal care to support maternal mental health.

Men should attend antenatal care to learn about pregnancy, childbirth and the physical and emotional changes their partners may experience.

Partners can be the first to notice warning signs of postpartum depression or other serious mental-health problems, making early recognition and support important.

Support starts before the baby arrives, with fathers learning how to share responsibilities, encourage help-seeking and care for both mother and baby.

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When a couple is expecting a baby, the focus naturally shifts to the mother and the child. She attends antenatal appointments, takes her medication, monitors the baby's movements and prepares for delivery.

The father, meanwhile, may be busy working, making money for the new arrival or simply waiting for the big day.

But according to Dr. Dzifa who spoke about maternal mental health, there is something men also need to prepare for: the emotional and psychological changes that can come with pregnancy and childbirth.

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Antenatal care, she said, should not be treated as something that concerns women alone. Men need to be part of the conversation because they may be among the first people to notice when something is wrong with their partner.

It is more than checking on the baby

Antenatal visits are an opportunity to learn what to expect during pregnancy, childbirth and the period after delivery.

That includes understanding that a new mother may experience more than physical exhaustion.

She may become unusually withdrawn, anxious, tearful or lose interest in activities she normally enjoys. Some women may struggle with eating, sleeping, bathing or bonding with their babies.

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These changes should not automatically be dismissed as a woman being “difficult” or simply adjusting to motherhood.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends integrating mental-health support into maternal and child health services and recognises the importance of partners and families in supporting women after childbirth.

A husband may notice the change first

One reason men need this knowledge is simple: they live with the woman.

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A mother experiencing a mental-health problem may not always realise that she needs help, particularly when her symptoms are severe.

A husband who knows the warning signs may recognise that something is different instead of responding with anger or telling her to “be strong.”

That knowledge can also help him understand when a situation requires professional help.

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For example, postpartum depression can cause persistent sadness, withdrawal, anxiety and difficulty functioning. Postpartum psychosis is different and much more serious. It can involve hallucinations, delusions, severe confusion or rapidly changing moods and requires urgent medical attention. Knowing the difference matters.

Support starts before the baby arrives

Men do not have to wait until their partner is struggling before becoming involved.

They can attend antenatal appointments when possible, ask questions and learn what their partner may experience after delivery.

They can also prepare to share the responsibilities that come with a newborn—helping with household chores, caring for the baby, making sure the mother gets time to rest and encouraging her to seek help when necessary.

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WHO describes the postnatal period as a time when women, babies, partners and families need information, reassurance and support. It specifically encourages partner involvement, including participation in check-ups and support for the woman and newborn.

Ghana is beginning to pay more attention to maternal mental health

The need for this education is particularly important as Ghana works to improve maternal mental-health care.

In April 2026, Ghana launched its Maternal Mental Health Policy to integrate mental-health services into maternal and child health care. WHO Ghana said almost all women who give birth in Ghana currently receive no mental-health care, leaving conditions such as anxiety and depression at risk of going unnoticed and untreated.

But policies and health facilities cannot do everything alone.

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Families matter too.

And for many women, the person standing closest to them when they return home with a newborn is their partner.

So, men, antenatal care is not only about hearing your baby's heartbeat or finding out whether it is a boy or girl.

It is also your chance to learn how to care for the woman who is bringing that baby into the world.

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