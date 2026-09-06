Kobby Kyei leads fight to make boys heard with BoysLivesMatter campaign

Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei leads the BoysLivesMatter campaign, advocating for emotional, social, and educational support for vulnerable boys in Ghana.

BoysLivesMatter is ultimately about changing what happens to boys before they become men.

According to Kobby Kyei, boys should not have to suffer quietly simply because society expects them to be strong.

Kobby Kyei is a Ghanaian blogger and humanitarian.

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In 2025, Ghanaian blogger and humanitarian Augustus Koranteng Kyei also know as Kobby Kyei began pushing a conversation he felt was missing from the country's child advocacy space: the struggles of boys and the need to protect their emotional, psychological and social wellbeing.

He then launched the BoysLivesMatter advocacy from years of encountering boys across different Ghanaian communities who were dealing with poverty, abuse, school dropout, child labour, streetism, family difficulties and a lack of mentorship and emotional support.

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THE KOBBY KYEI IMPACT — STORIES THAT INSPIRE ACTION, CHANGE LIVES & SERVE HUMANITY. ❤️🌍



……using the power of storytelling to amplify unheard voices 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/mzlm90SklY — #BoysLivesMatter (@KobbyKyei_) September 2, 2026

The campaign was publicly taking shape by April and May 2025, when Kyei was speaking about the need for society to pay greater attention to boys and challenge the idea that boys should simply endure their problems without talking about them.

By October 2025, he was openly discussing the motivation behind the initiative, saying that society often focuses heavily on empowering girls while overlooking the emotional and social needs of boys.

“What opened my eyes was not one particular story. It was the repeated encounters I had with boys in different communities across Ghana,” he told Pulse Ghana in an interview.

He said he met boys carrying responsibilities beyond their age, children working on the streets, struggling with poverty, experiencing abuse or living without anyone asking how they were doing.

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“What struck me was how often society expects boys to be strong without asking whether they are okay,” Kobby Kyei said.

That, for him, exposed a gap in the way society talks about boys.

“We talk about what boys should become, but we don’t always talk about what boys are going through on their way to becoming men,” he added.

What’s Kobby Kyei trying to say

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Kyei began asking a series of questions that eventually became the foundation of BoysLivesMatter: Who is listening to the boy? Who is protecting him? Who is mentoring him? Who is helping him when he is struggling?

“That is where BoysLivesMatter came from. It is my response to those questions,” he said.

So far, the idea has since grown beyond a social-media message. Kobby Kyei has taken the campaign into schools and communities, using conversations, storytelling, mentorship and direct humanitarian interventions to draw attention to the challenges boys face.

Kobby Kyei also held the Shine Summit – Boys' Lives Matter edition at Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, where students and advocates discussed the emotional, psychological and social pressures affecting boys.

I understand your point, but yes, I have actually taken this work beyond hashtags. I organized a boys’ summit at PRESEC Boys’ School where we brought boys together and had real conversations about their lives, challenges and the importance of knowing that they matter. The work is… https://t.co/ViImHCuEoI pic.twitter.com/zhqBwYDkeH — #BoysLivesMatter (@KobbyKyei_) August 24, 2026

“I understand your point, but yes, I have actually taken this work beyond hashtags. I organized a boys’ summit at PRESEC Boys’ School where we brought boys together and had real conversations about their lives, challenges and the importance of knowing that they matter. The work is ongoing, and I’m committed to doing even more,“ he said on his X post.

For Kobby Kyei, these interventions are important because the campaign was never intended to stop at awareness.

I documented this boy’s story and personally helped connect him to Presec, Legon, where he gained admission. Today, he’s at UCC pursuing his tertiary education. This is why I do what I do. One story can change a life. 💙 #BoysLivesMatter https://t.co/vi7eGpyHQP — #BoysLivesMatter (@KobbyKyei_) August 25, 2026

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“At some point, documenting these stories was no longer enough for me,” he told Pulse Ghana.

I asked myself, If I tell this boy’s story and walk away, what changes? I decided that BoysLivesMatter could not only be a camera. It had to be a bridge between vulnerable boys and people who can help them.

Kobby Kyei’s role in the advocacy

Not as someone who can solve every problem facing boys in Ghana, but as someone who can find the stories, amplify them, connect vulnerable children to help and encourage others to get involved, that is the role Kyei now sees himself playing.

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“My responsibility is to use the platform I have to identify problems, amplify voices, connect people to solutions and inspire others to act,” he said.

According to the humanitarian, boys should not have to suffer quietly simply because society expects them to be strong.

“I want to see a Ghana where being a boy does not mean you are expected to suffer silently,” he said.

Difficulty in the journey

Kyei admits the work comes with its own difficulties. He describes it as emotionally, physically and financially demanding. Travelling to communities, meeting difficult cases and receiving calls from people looking for assistance can create pressure, particularly when he does not have the resources to meet every need.

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“There have been moments when I have asked myself whether I can continue carrying all of this,” he said.

But according to him, the impact of individual interventions keeps him going. He remembers children who gained educational opportunities, boys who were finally heard and young people whose lives changed because someone took notice of their situation.

Also, the campaign, he does not see as something he must carry alone.

“I believe that if more people join the effort, the impact can become much bigger than one individual,” he said.