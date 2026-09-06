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Ampem Darkoa miss out on CAF Women’s Champions League qualification after penalty shootout defeat

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 00:59 - 06 September 2026
The Ampem Darkoa team
The Ampem Darkoa team
Ampem Darkoa Ladies have missed out on the 2026/27 CAF Women’s Champions League after losing 4-1 on penalties to Nigeria’s Edo Queens following a 2-2 draw.
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  • Ampem Darkoa drew 2-2 with Edo Queens before losing 4-1 on penalties in the WAFU Zone B final.

  • Edo Queens secured the sole WAFU Zone B ticket to the 2026/27 CAF Women’s Champions League.

  • Ampem Darkoa had beaten Edo Queens 2-1 in the group stage and won all four matches before the final.

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Ampem Darkoa Ladies have missed out on qualification for the 2026/27 CAF Women’s Champions League after losing the WAFU Zone B qualifying final to Nigeria’s Edo Queens on penalties.

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The final, played in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, finished 2-2 after regulation time, with Edo Queens eventually winning 4-1 on penalties to claim the region’s only ticket to the continental competition.

The Ghanaian side had an impressive run in the semi-finals, defeating Benin's FC Dynamique 4-1, with Milot Pokuaa scoring twice, while Edo Queens reached the final after thrashing hosts USFA of Burkina Faso 5-1.

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The final therefore represented a rematch, with much more at stake than the regional title. The winner would secure the sole WAFU Zone B qualification place for the 2026/27 CAF Women’s Champions League.

READ ALSO: Ampem Darkoa Ladies reach WAFU Zone B final, face Edo Queens for Champions League spot

For Ampem Darkoa, the loss brings their continental campaign to an end despite an otherwise outstanding tournament.

Ampem Darkoa won their opening four games before the penalty-shootout defeat in the final. Their run included victories over ASEC Mimosas, AS GNN, Edo Queens and FC Dynamique.

Edo Queens, meanwhile, recovered from their group-stage defeat to Ampem Darkoa to win the match that mattered most, securing their place in the CAF Women’s Champions League proper.

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Ampem Darkoa will not join Africa's leading women's clubs in the next continental campaign, despite finishing as one of the standout teams in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

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