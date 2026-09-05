Ronaldo and Messi could play together in the same team for the first time ever - Reports

Carlos Tevez is planning a star-studded farewell match and hopes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will play together on the same team at La Bombonera.

Carlos Tevez is planning a farewell match and wants Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to play on the same team.

The proposed game could be held at Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera later this year, potentially in December.

Tevez also hopes to reunite former teammates and friends including Rooney, Scholes, Pirlo, Van der Sar, Ferdinand, Vidic, Evra, Buffon, Chiellini and Bonucci.

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could play on the same team in a football match if Carlos Tevez succeeds with his plans for a star-studded farewell game according to reports.

Carlos Tevez

Tevez, who played alongside both superstars during his career, is planning a testimonial match at Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera and hopes to bring together some of the biggest names he has played with or befriended in football.

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The proposed game is being targeted for December, although no final date has been confirmed. More importantly, Messi and Ronaldo are among the players Tevez wants to bring together on the same side.

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Tevez previously revealed his ambition during an appearance on Argentine programme according to reports.

Tevez played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United from 2007 to 2009 and during that period, United won consecutive Premier League titles and the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League, with Tevez also helping the club win the FIFA Club World Cup.

Tevez also played with Messi for Argentina for several years. The pair were international teammates between 2005 and 2015, appearing together at major tournaments including the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

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Reports indicate that Tevez wants the match to feature a large group of former teammates and close friends from different stages of his career.

Messi and Ronaldo spent much of their careers being compared with each other, especially during their years at Barcelona and Real Madrid.