2026 WASSCE results: Maths, Science, Social Studies improve from 2025 as English records 4-year decline

2026 WASSCE results show improved performance in Maths, Integrated Science and Social Studies, while English Language records a four-year decline.

Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies improved in 2026 compared with their 2025 A1-C6 performance.

Social Studies recorded the biggest improvement, rising from 55.82% in 2025 to 78.04% in 2026, the highest among the four core subjects.

English Language declined to 62.40%, down from 69.00% in 2025, and recorded an overall decline compared with its 73.11% performance in 2023.

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Performance in three of the four core subjects improved in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), with Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies all recording higher A1-C6 grades than in 2025.

English Language, however, recorded a decline compared with the previous year and ended 2026 below its performance in each of the three preceding years.

According to performance statistics released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), 78.04% of candidates obtained grades A1-C6 in Social Studies in 2026, making it the best-performing of the four core subjects.

This represents a significant increase from the 55.82% recorded in 2025.

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Mathematics improves after 2025 decline

Performance in Core Mathematics also improved, with 60.75% of candidates obtaining A1-C6 in 2026, up from 48.73% in 2025.

The 2026 figure, however, remains below the 62.23% recorded in 2023 and 66.86% in 2024.

The improvement comes after Mathematics recorded the lowest A1-C6 performance among the four core subjects in 2025.

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Integrated Science records modest recovery

Integrated Science also saw an improvement, with the proportion of candidates obtaining A1-C6 rising from 57.74% in 2025 to 62.08% in 2026.

Despite the recovery, the 2026 figure remains below the 66.82% recorded in 2023.

It is, however, slightly higher than the 58.77% recorded in 2024.

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Social Studies records biggest improvement

Social Studies recorded the most significant year-on-year improvement among the core subjects.

Its A1-C6 performance increased by more than 22 percentage points, from 55.82% in 2025 to 78.04% in 2026.

The 2026 performance also surpasses the 76.76% recorded in 2023 and the 71.53% recorded in 2024.

READ ALSO: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

English Language records four-year decline

English Language was the only core subject to record a decline from 2025, falling from 69.00% to 62.40% in 2026.

The subject has also recorded an overall decline across the four-year period.

In 2023, 73.11% of candidates obtained A1-C6 in English Language. This fell to 59.52% in 2024, before recovering to 69.00% in 2025 and declining again to 62.40% in 2026.

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Four-year performance at a glance