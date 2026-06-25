Top 7 most difficult courses to study at the University: See list

Top 7 most difficult courses to study at the University: See list

Top 7 most difficult courses to study at the University: See list

Choosing a university course is one of the most important decisions a student will ever make. For thousands of Ghanaian students who complete the WASSCE each year, the choice goes beyond selecting a university. It involves weighing workload, career prospects, academic demands and personal strengths.

Medicine, engineering and law remain among the most challenging university courses due to their heavy workloads, complex subject matter and competitive admission requirements.

Courses such as neuroscience, architecture, aeronautics and astronomy require strong analytical, technical and research skills, making them demanding fields of study.

Despite their difficulty, these degrees often lead to highly rewarding careers and remain popular choices for ambitious students worldwide.

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According to KC Overseas Education, a global student placement platform, some degree programmes are especially challenging because they require exceptional commitment, resilience and a combination of technical, analytical and practical skills.

Here are seven (7) of the most difficult courses to study at university.

1. Medicine

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Medicine consistently ranks among the most difficult university courses in the world. [TNXAfrica]

Medicine consistently ranks among the most difficult university courses in the world.

Students must master subjects such as anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology and surgery while also completing demanding clinical training. The programme requires years of study before graduates can qualify to practise.

In Ghana, medicine is among the most competitive university programmes, with admission often requiring outstanding WASSCE results and strong performance in science subjects. The long years of study, coupled with the responsibility of caring for patients, make it one of the most demanding career paths.

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2. Engineering

Engineering combines advanced mathematics, physics and technical problem-solving.

Engineering combines advanced mathematics, physics and technical problem-solving.

Students are expected to design, test and improve systems while spending long hours in laboratories and on practical projects. Fields such as aerospace, mechanical, electrical and chemical engineering are particularly demanding because of their heavy analytical and technical content.

Engineering graduates play a critical role in sectors such as construction, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications and mining. The need to balance theory with practical application makes the course challenging for many students.

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3. Data Science

Data Science has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most demanding university disciplines in the world.

Data Science has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most demanding university disciplines in the world.

The field combines mathematics, statistics, computer science and artificial intelligence to extract meaningful insights from vast amounts of data. Students are required to master programming languages, machine learning algorithms, data visualisation and predictive modelling while developing strong problem-solving skills.

4. Neuroscience

Neuroscience explores the structure and function of the brain and nervous system.

Neuroscience explores the structure and function of the brain and nervous system.

The course combines biology, psychology and research methods, requiring students to understand complex neurological processes and analyse scientific data. Popular specialisations include cognitive neuroscience, clinical neuroscience and behavioural neuroscience.

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Although neuroscience is not widely offered as a standalone undergraduate programme in Ghana, students often enter the field through medicine, psychology or biological sciences before pursuing advanced studies.

5. Architecture

Sir David Adjaye was knighted in 2017 for services to architecture

Architecture demands both creativity and technical expertise.

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Students must learn architectural design, computer modelling, technical drawing, structural systems and environmental design. The workload is often intense, with lengthy design projects and strict deadlines.

Architecture programmes typically combine design studios, technical coursework and practical projects, making them among the most demanding degrees in higher education. Students are expected to balance artistic creativity with engineering precision throughout their studies.

6. Aeronautics

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

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Aeronautics focuses on aircraft design, development and operation.

Students study aerodynamics, flight mechanics and propulsion systems while working through highly complex calculations. Precision is critical because errors in aircraft design can have serious real-world consequences.

Although Ghana does not currently offer a full aeronautics degree programme, many students interested in the field pursue their studies abroad. The course remains one of the most challenging because of its strong emphasis on mathematics, physics and engineering principles.

7. Astronomy

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Astronomy examines planets, stars, galaxies and the wider universe.

Astronomy examines planets, stars, galaxies and the wider universe.

The subject requires strong foundations in mathematics and physics, along with advanced research and analytical skills. Students often spend long periods conducting observations and interpreting complex scientific data.

Ghana has strengthened its presence in the field through the Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory, which has helped boost astronomy research and interest in space science. However, the complexity of the subject continues to make it one of the most demanding academic disciplines.

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Why These Courses Stand Out

University of Ghana students

What makes these courses particularly difficult is not simply the volume of work involved. They demand a combination of academic excellence, critical thinking, discipline, time management and persistence over several years.