Advertisement

Top 10 countries with the highest birth rates in the World: 2026 rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:40 - 25 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Top 10 countries with the highest birth rates in the World: 2026 rankings (Getty Images)
Population growth remains one of the most important demographic trends shaping the modern world, and birth rates play a central role in determining how populations expand over time.
Advertisement

  • The Central African Republic, Chad and Somalia recorded the highest birth rates in the world in 2026, according to World Population Review.

  • Sub-Saharan Africa dominates the rankings due to its young population and relatively high fertility rates.

  • High birth rates can support future economic growth but also increase demand for education, healthcare, housing and jobs.

Advertisement

A birth rate measures the number of live births recorded annually for every 1,000 people in a population.

While the figure may appear simple, it offers valuable insight into a country's demographic structure, future workforce, economic prospects and long-term development needs.

Also Read: Top 10 Most Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings

Why Birth Rates Matter

Advertisement
Why Birth Rates Matter
Why Birth Rates Matter

Birth rates vary significantly across the world. In many high-income countries, rates have steadily declined over recent decades as people marry later, pursue higher education, prioritise careers and face rising living costs.

Some nations are now grappling with ageing populations and shrinking workforces, prompting governments to introduce policies aimed at encouraging childbirth and supporting young families.

Also Read: 10 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you probably didn’t know about

In contrast, many developing countries continue to record relatively high birth rates. These nations typically have younger populations and higher fertility levels, resulting in faster natural population growth.

Advertisement

While this can provide a larger future workforce and create opportunities for economic expansion, it can also increase pressure on education, healthcare, housing and employment systems.

Also Read: Men have a biological clock too: At this age, men should not have children

Africa Dominates Global Rankings

The map of Africa
The map of Africa

According to World Population Review's "Birth Rate by Country 2026" dataset, the countries with the highest birth rates are concentrated primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Advertisement

The region's youthful population structure and relatively high fertility levels continue to drive rapid population growth.

Also Read: World population in 2100 could be 2 billion below UN projections

These demographic trends make long-term planning increasingly important for governments seeking to expand infrastructure, improve public services and create economic opportunities for growing populations.

The World's Highest Birth Rates in 2026

The World's Highest Birth Rates in 2026. Image credit: www.cdc.gov
The World's Highest Birth Rates in 2026. Image credit: www.cdc.gov

The Central African Republic ranks first globally, recording approximately 44.7 births per 1,000 people. The country's youthful population and high fertility rates continue to fuel strong population growth, highlighting the need for sustained investment in healthcare, education and job creation.

Also Read: Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest literacy rates: 2026 rankings

Chad follows in second place with about 42.2 births per 1,000 people. The country has maintained one of the world's highest fertility rates for years and continues to experience rapid demographic expansion.

Somalia occupies third position with approximately 41.2 births per 1,000 people. Its young population remains a key driver of population growth, creating both opportunities and challenges for future development.

Other countries featuring prominently in the rankings include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger, Mali, Angola, Burundi, Uganda and Mozambique, all of which continue to record high fertility levels compared with the global average.

Advertisement

Also Read: Zohran Kwame Mamdani: How the New York City Mayor got his Ghanaian middle name

What the Rankings Show

Do you know someone who just gave birth and you are planning to go visiting? [Brain Insights]
Do you know someone who just gave birth and you are planning to go visiting? [Brain Insights]

The latest birth-rate rankings highlight the contrasting demographic realities facing countries around the world.

While many developed economies are adapting to low fertility rates and ageing populations, several African nations continue to experience rapid growth driven by high birth rates and youthful populations.

Advertisement

Also Read: Here's what happens when you quit taking sugar

These trends will have significant implications for labour markets, economic development, urbanisation and public service delivery over the coming decades.

According to World Population Review, the rankings are based on crude birth rates, measured as the number of live births per 1,000 people annually.

The data provides a useful snapshot of where population growth remains strongest and where governments will need to focus resources to meet future demand.

Also Read: 4 easy ways to use neem for healthier skin and better wellness

Advertisement

Rank

Country

Births per 1,000 people

1

Central African Republic

44.707

2

Chad

42.196

3

Somalia

41.191

4

Niger

40.154

5

DR Congo

39.802

6

Mali

38.771

7

Angola

36.331

8

Tanzania

33.895

9

Afghanistan

33.759

10

Mauritania

33.199

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Assim Madibo handed 5-match ban after breaking Ismael Kone's leg
Sports
25.06.2026
Assim Madibo handed 5-match ban after breaking Ismael Kone's leg
Top 10 private universities in Ghana 2026 — Full list, fees
Entertainment
25.06.2026
Top 10 private universities in Ghana 2026 — Full list, fees
Top 10 countries with the highest birth rates in the World: 2026 rankings
News
25.06.2026
Top 10 countries with the highest birth rates in the World: 2026 rankings
Gov't declares Friday, July 3 a public holiday
News
24.06.2026
Gov't declares Friday, July 3 a public holiday
Medikal slams Djed Spence after handshake snub of Thomas Partey before Ghana vs England clash
Entertainment
24.06.2026
Medikal slams Djed Spence after handshake snub of Thomas Partey before Ghana vs England clash
ValueJet Is Connecting West Africa And Accra Is at the Centre of It
News
24.06.2026
ValueJet Is Connecting West Africa And Accra Is at the Centre of It