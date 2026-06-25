Top 10 countries with the highest birth rates in the World: 2026 rankings (Getty Images)

Top 10 countries with the highest birth rates in the World: 2026 rankings (Getty Images)

Top 10 countries with the highest birth rates in the World: 2026 rankings

Population growth remains one of the most important demographic trends shaping the modern world, and birth rates play a central role in determining how populations expand over time.

The Central African Republic, Chad and Somalia recorded the highest birth rates in the world in 2026, according to World Population Review.

Sub-Saharan Africa dominates the rankings due to its young population and relatively high fertility rates.

High birth rates can support future economic growth but also increase demand for education, healthcare, housing and jobs.

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A birth rate measures the number of live births recorded annually for every 1,000 people in a population.

While the figure may appear simple, it offers valuable insight into a country's demographic structure, future workforce, economic prospects and long-term development needs.

Why Birth Rates Matter

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Why Birth Rates Matter

Birth rates vary significantly across the world. In many high-income countries, rates have steadily declined over recent decades as people marry later, pursue higher education, prioritise careers and face rising living costs.

Some nations are now grappling with ageing populations and shrinking workforces, prompting governments to introduce policies aimed at encouraging childbirth and supporting young families.

In contrast, many developing countries continue to record relatively high birth rates. These nations typically have younger populations and higher fertility levels, resulting in faster natural population growth.

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While this can provide a larger future workforce and create opportunities for economic expansion, it can also increase pressure on education, healthcare, housing and employment systems.

Africa Dominates Global Rankings

The map of Africa

According to World Population Review's "Birth Rate by Country 2026" dataset, the countries with the highest birth rates are concentrated primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa.

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The region's youthful population structure and relatively high fertility levels continue to drive rapid population growth.

Also Read: World population in 2100 could be 2 billion below UN projections

These demographic trends make long-term planning increasingly important for governments seeking to expand infrastructure, improve public services and create economic opportunities for growing populations.

The World's Highest Birth Rates in 2026

The World's Highest Birth Rates in 2026. Image credit: www.cdc.gov

The Central African Republic ranks first globally, recording approximately 44.7 births per 1,000 people. The country's youthful population and high fertility rates continue to fuel strong population growth, highlighting the need for sustained investment in healthcare, education and job creation.

Chad follows in second place with about 42.2 births per 1,000 people. The country has maintained one of the world's highest fertility rates for years and continues to experience rapid demographic expansion.

Somalia occupies third position with approximately 41.2 births per 1,000 people. Its young population remains a key driver of population growth, creating both opportunities and challenges for future development.

Other countries featuring prominently in the rankings include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger, Mali, Angola, Burundi, Uganda and Mozambique, all of which continue to record high fertility levels compared with the global average.

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What the Rankings Show

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The latest birth-rate rankings highlight the contrasting demographic realities facing countries around the world.

While many developed economies are adapting to low fertility rates and ageing populations, several African nations continue to experience rapid growth driven by high birth rates and youthful populations.

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These trends will have significant implications for labour markets, economic development, urbanisation and public service delivery over the coming decades.

According to World Population Review, the rankings are based on crude birth rates, measured as the number of live births per 1,000 people annually.

The data provides a useful snapshot of where population growth remains strongest and where governments will need to focus resources to meet future demand.

Also Read: 4 easy ways to use neem for healthier skin and better wellness

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