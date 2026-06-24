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Zohran Kwame Mamdani: How the New York City Mayor got his Ghanaian middle name

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:36 - 24 June 2026
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama
When Zohran Kwame Mamdani became Mayor of New York City, he made history as the first Muslim and first Asian American to lead the largest city in the United States. While much of the attention focused on those milestones, many Ghanaians noticed something else: his middle name, Kwame.
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  • New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was given the middle name Kwame in honour of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

  • The name was chosen by his father, Mahmood Mamdani, a renowned scholar and admirer of Nkrumah's Pan-African ideals.

  • The tribute reflects the lasting global influence of Nkrumah, whose legacy continues to inspire political thinkers and leaders far beyond Ghana.

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Also Read: Top 10 Most Visited Tourist Sites in Ghana; 2026; See full list

The name is unmistakably Ghanaian and carries deep historical significance. For many, it raised an obvious question: why does the Mayor of New York City bear the name of Ghana’s founding president?

The answer lies in the admiration his father holds for one of Africa’s most influential political figures, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

A Tribute to Dr Kwame Nkrumah

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Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president. Image via www.eaumf.org
Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president. Image via www.eaumf.org

Zohran Mamdani’s middle name was chosen by his father, renowned scholar Professor Mahmood Mamdani, as a tribute to Ghana’s first President and leading Pan-Africanist, Kwame Nkrumah.

Professor Mamdani is one of the most respected African scholars of his generation. He serves as the Herbert Lehman Professor of Government at Columbia University and has spent decades studying colonialism, African politics and post-colonial governance.

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His academic work frequently explores the effects of colonial rule on African societies and the ideas of leaders who fought for liberation and self-determination. Among those leaders, Nkrumah occupies a special place.

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For Professor Mamdani, naming his son Kwame was more than a personal gesture. It reflected his admiration for Nkrumah’s vision of African unity, independence and dignity.

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The Legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Kwame Nkrumah

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah led the Gold Coast to independence from Britain in 1957, making Ghana the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence from colonial rule.

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He served as Ghana’s first Prime Minister and later its first President. Beyond Ghana, Nkrumah became a symbol of African liberation and a leading advocate of Pan-Africanism, the idea that African nations and people of African descent should work together for common progress.

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His influence extended across the continent, inspiring independence movements in countries including Kenya, Zambia and Nigeria.

Nkrumah also played a central role in the creation of the Organisation of African Unity, now known as the African Union, and spent much of his political life advocating greater unity among African states.

Also Read: Top 10 Most Visited Tourist Sites in Ghana; 2026; See full list

The Meaning Behind the Name Kwame

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

The name Kwame itself has deep roots in Ghanaian culture.

Among the Akan people, children are traditionally named according to the day of the week on which they are born. Kwame is the name given to boys born on Saturday.

Also Read: African countries with the most Universities in the World University rankings 2026; See full list

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The name represents identity, heritage and connection to community. It is one of the most widely recognised Ghanaian names around the world, largely because of Nkrumah’s prominence on the global stage.

By choosing the name for his son, Professor Mamdani linked him not only to Nkrumah but also to a rich Ghanaian cultural tradition.

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A Global Journey Reflected in One Name

Zohran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, in 1991 to parents of Indian heritage. His father is a Gujarati Muslim who grew up in Uganda, while his mother, Mira Nair, is an internationally acclaimed Indian filmmaker.

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The family later lived in South Africa before settling in New York.

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His full name reflects that diverse journey. Zohran has Arabic and Persian origins, Mamdani reflects his South Asian heritage, and Kwame represents a connection to Ghana and the wider African freedom struggle.

Why It Matters to Ghanaians

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama
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For many Ghanaians, there is something remarkable about the fact that the Mayor of New York City carries a name honouring the country’s founding father.

Also Read: Meet the wives and girlfriends supporting Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

It highlights the lasting global influence of Kwame Nkrumah and the continued relevance of the ideas he championed decades ago.

More than 60 years after he left office, Nkrumah’s legacy continues to resonate far beyond Ghana’s borders. Through one name at the centre of New York City’s mayor, that influence remains visible on the world stage.

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