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Top 10 musicians you didn't know are Ghanaian - and their government names

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:06 - 23 June 2026
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Stormzy, Amaarae and Moliy are among global stars revealed to have strong Ghanaian heritage influencing their music and identity.
Ghana’s influence on the global music industry extends far beyond its borders. From chart-topping pop stars and grime pioneers to Afrobeats trailblazers and alternative R&B innovators, a number of internationally recognised artistes proudly trace their heritage back to Ghana.
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  • Several global music stars including Stormzy, Amaarae, RAYE, Fuse ODG and Moliy have Ghanaian heritage linked to their real names and family roots.

  • Many of the artists were born or raised in the UK, US or Europe but maintain strong cultural ties to Ghana through their names, upbringing and identity.

  • Ghanaian influence continues to shape global music genres like grime, Afrobeats, R&B and drill, with heritage elements reflected in names like Kwasi, Nana and Ama.

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While many fans know these stars by their stage names, their birth names often reveal a strong connection to Ghanaian culture and identity. Here are 10 globally recognised musicians with Ghanaian roots and the names they were born with.

1. Stormzy — Michael Ebenezer Kwadwo Omari Owuo Jnr.

One of the biggest names in British music, Stormzy was born in Croydon, South London, to Ghanaian parents from the Ashanti Region. His middle name, Kwadwo, is an Akan day name traditionally given to boys born on Monday. The award-winning rapper has frequently spoken about his Ghanaian heritage and has maintained close ties with the country through various philanthropic initiatives.

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Stormzy

2. Amaarae — Ama Serwah Genfi

Alternative pop and R&B star Amaarae was born in New York but spent much of her childhood in Ghana. Her birth name, Ama Serwah Genfi, reflects her Akan roots. She rose to international prominence with the viral hit Sad Girlz Luv Money, becoming one of Ghana’s most influential contemporary music exports.

Amaarae

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3. RAYE — Rachel Agatha Keen

British singer-songwriter RAYE, who made history at the 2024 BRIT Awards, is of Ghanaian and Swiss descent. The chart-topping artiste has become one of the most celebrated voices in British music thanks to her powerful vocals and deeply personal songwriting.

RAYE

4. Moliy — Molly Ama Montgomery

Ghanaian-American singer Moliy, known for her infectious blend of Afropop and alternative sounds, was born Molly Ama Montgomery. Her middle name, Ama, identifies her as a girl born on Saturday in Akan culture. She continues to represent Ghana on the global music stage through her growing catalogue of international collaborations and hits.

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Moliy

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5. Fuse ODG — Nana Richard Abiona

Born in London and raised partly in Ghana, Fuse ODG played a significant role in introducing Afrobeats to mainstream British audiences. His real name, Nana Richard Abiona, includes the honorary Akan title *Nana*, often associated with leadership and respect.

Fuse ODG rocks Ghanaian outfit
Fuse ODG rocks Ghanaian outfit

6. Tinchy Stryder — Kwasi Esono Danquah III

The rapper and entrepreneur was born in Accra before relocating to the United Kingdom as a child. His birth name, Kwasi Esono Danquah III, reflects his Ghanaian heritage, with Kwasi traditionally given to boys born on Sunday.

Tinchy Stryder — Kwasi Esono Danquah III

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7. Eugy — Eugene Entsir

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British-Ghanaian artiste Eugy rose to fame with his hit single Dance For Me. Born Eugene Entsir, he has consistently incorporated elements of both Ghanaian and British culture into his music, helping to bridge audiences across continents.

Eugy — Eugene Entsir

8. Dizzee Rascal — Dylan Kwabena Mills

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Widely regarded as one of the pioneers of grime music, Dizzee Rascal was born Dylan Kwabena Mills in East London. His middle name, Kwabena, is an Akan day name traditionally given to boys born on Tuesday, reflecting his Ghanaian maternal heritage.

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Dizzee Rascal — Dylan Kwabena Mills

9. Headie One — Irving Ampofo Adjei

Drill music heavyweight Headie One was born Irving Ampofo Adjei to Ghanaian parents. Both surnames are strongly associated with Akan heritage, highlighting the rapper’s deep Ghanaian roots despite being raised in London.

Headie One — Irving Ampofo Adjei

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10. Guvna B — Isaac Borquaye

Award-winning rapper, author and gospel musician Guvna B was born Isaac Borquaye in London. The British-Ghanaian artiste has frequently credited his Ghanaian upbringing and family values as key influences on his career and creative journey.

Guvna B — Isaac Borquaye

From grime and drill to Afrobeats, alternative R&B and pop, Ghanaian heritage continues to leave a lasting mark on the global music landscape. Whether through their names, cultural influences or personal stories, these artistes proudly carry a connection to Ghana while shaping the sound of contemporary music around the world.

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