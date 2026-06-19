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Another country bans social media for children under 15, gives platforms one year to comply

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:00 - 19 June 2026
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Top 5 African countries with the highest number of mobile phones
Top 5 African countries with the highest number of mobile phones
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the latest country to tighten restrictions on children's access to social media, introducing new regulations aimed at strengthening online safety for young users.
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  • UAE bans social media accounts for children under 15, giving platforms 12 months to remove underage accounts or face possible restrictions in the country.

  • Teenagers aged 15 and 16 can still use social media, but only under stricter safety measures, including screen-time controls, age-appropriate content filters, and limits on interactions with strangers.

  • The UAE joins a growing global movement to protect minors online, with the decision sparking debate and prompting calls for similar regulations in countries such as Nigeria.

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Under a newly approved Cabinet resolution, social media platforms have been given 12 months to identify and remove accounts belonging to children under the age of 15 or risk facing a nationwide ban. According to a report by the state-owned news agency WAM on 18 June 2026, the legislation officially sets 15 as the minimum age for creating and operating personal social media accounts in the country.

The UAE government said the move is intended to protect children from harmful online experiences, including exposure to inappropriate content, unsafe interactions with strangers, excessive screen time, and the misuse of personal data.

READ MORE: Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30: Moliy makes the list of change-makers included in the class of 2026

While children under 15 will no longer be permitted to maintain social media accounts, teenagers aged 15 and 16 will still be allowed access under stricter safeguards. These protections include enhanced age-appropriate content filters, screen-time management tools, and tighter controls limiting communication with unknown users.

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Countries that have banned social media for teenagers. PC; FOX Local

Authorities have also indicated that telecommunications regulators will be empowered to take enforcement action against platforms that fail to comply with the new rules.

The decision places the UAE among a growing number of countries introducing tougher regulations to safeguard minors online. Governments around the world have increasingly expressed concerns about the impact of social media on children's mental health, privacy, and overall wellbeing.

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Although some critics argue that such restrictions may be difficult to enforce and could limit young people's opportunities for social interaction, UAE officials maintain that the policy is in line with international efforts to improve digital safety standards for children.

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The announcement has already sparked widespread debate on social media, particularly in Nigeria, where some users have called on their government to adopt similar measures to better protect children and teenagers in the digital space.

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