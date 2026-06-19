Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30: Moliy makes the list of change-makers included in the class of 2026

The FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 Class of 2026 has been unveiled, spotlighting a new generation of young Africans driving innovation, impact and inclusion across the continent.

Ghanaian-American artiste Moliy (Molly Ama Montgomery) has been named in the FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 Class of 2026, recognising young innovators driving change across the continent.

The 2026 list celebrates Africans under 30 influencing key sectors such as music, business, tech and creativity, amid economic and social challenges.

Moliy’s global music success, including Shake It To The Max topping Billboard Afrobeats charts for 27 weeks, cemented her place as one of Africa’s rising music exports.

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This year’s cohort arrives at a critical moment for Africa, a continent home to the world’s youngest population. Despite ongoing economic pressures, including unemployment, infrastructural gaps and fiscal uncertainty, the 2026 class is actively reshaping narratives across industries, demonstrating resilience, creativity and ambition.

According to FORBES AFRICA, the selected young leaders share a unifying belief: that Africa stands at the centre of global transformation and must champion solutions created by Africans, for Africans. The list continues its tradition of recognising individuals who are boldly influencing change in business, entertainment, technology, science and the creative arts.

Among those featured is Ghanaian-American artiste Molly Ama Montgomery, professionally known as Moliy, who has carved a growing space for herself in the global music industry.

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Moliy first gained attention in 2020 with her debut extended play WONDERGIRL, before achieving international breakthrough success through her collaboration with Amaarae and Kali Uchis on SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY. Born in 2001 in Accra, Ghana, her musical journey began early, experimenting with sound around a family keyboard.

Moliy

Her global rise was further cemented by her hit single Shake It To The Max, which spent an impressive 27 consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart. The track was also recognised as one of Spotify’s Top 5 Songs of the Summer and featured on TikTok’s Songs of the Summer 2025 global list, ranking among the platform’s top 10 worldwide.

FORBES AFRICA noted that the selection process for the 30 Under 30 list is highly rigorous, designed to ensure only the most deserving candidates are included each year.

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For the 2026 edition, nominations opened in late 2025, attracting thousands of applications from young Africans across the globe. Each submission underwent extensive verification and vetting conducted by the editorial team in collaboration with South African advisory and accounting firm SNG Grant Thornton.

The due diligence process included scrutiny of identity documents, tax records, bank statements, audited financial reports and additional compliance materials. Applicants were also required to provide police clearance certificates and proof of good standing from financial institutions.

Beyond financial and legal checks, candidates were assessed on leadership qualities, including their ability to foster ethical and positive workplace cultures. Eligibility for the 2026 list required nominees to be 29 years or younger as of March 30, 2026.

Moliy

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Following interviews and consultations with independent experts across business, technology, health, science, creative industries and sports, FORBES AFRICA finalised its selection.