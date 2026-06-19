Dr Likee poses with the brand-new 2022 Toyota Camry Sport gifted to him by EBA Motors in recognition of the sacrifices he made to stage his successful London show

Dr Likee poses with the brand-new 2022 Toyota Camry Sport gifted to him by EBA Motors in recognition of the sacrifices he made to stage his successful London show

Dr Likee gifted brand-New Toyota Camry after selling his cars to fund his London show

Ghanaian actor and comedian Dr Likee, whose real name is Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, has been rewarded with a brand-new 2022 Toyota Camry Sport by EBA Motors after making significant personal sacrifices to stage his successful UK show.

Dr Likee received a brand-new 2022 Toyota Camry Sport from EBA Motors after reports revealed that he sold his personal vehicles to finance his successful Dr Likee Live show in London.

The comedian reportedly made significant sacrifices, including funding the travel and welfare of his crew and cast, to ensure the success of the event at Indigo at The O2.

Overcome with emotion, Dr Likee thanked EBA Motors for recognising his efforts, describing the gift as a blessing and pledging his support to the company.

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The surprise gift follows reports that the popular entertainer sold his personal vehicles to help finance Dr Likee Live – A Night of Comedy, Music and Stage Play, which was held at the prestigious Indigo at The O2 in London.

The event attracted a large crowd and featured several Ghanaian entertainers, with many industry observers describing it as one of the most remarkable international milestones achieved by a Ghanaian comedian.

Earlier accounts from actor Papa Kumasi and Dr Likee himself revealed that he invested heavily in the production to ensure its success. Among the sacrifices he reportedly made was selling his cars to cover expenses related to the show, including the transportation and welfare of his crew and supporting cast members who travelled to the United Kingdom.

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Touched by his commitment and determination, EBA Motors decided to honour him with a brand-new vehicle.

During the presentation, a representative of the company explained that management was inspired after learning about the sacrifices Dr Likee had made to bring the production to life.

Dr Likee poses with the brand-new 2022 Toyota Camry Sport gifted to him by EBA Motors in recognition of the sacrifices he made to stage his successful London show

According to the spokesperson, the company's leadership believes individuals who work tirelessly and make personal sacrifices to promote Ghana on the global stage deserve recognition and support.

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Upon receiving the unexpected gift, Dr Likee was visibly emotional and struggled to contain his excitement.

The comedian expressed heartfelt appreciation to EBA Motors, admitting that he had never anticipated such generosity.

He said;

I am truly grateful for this gesture. I never expected anything like this, and I am overwhelmed by the kindness shown to me

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Dr Likee described the vehicle as both a blessing and a source of motivation, adding that it reassured him that people recognised and appreciated the sacrifices he had made throughout his career and for the growth of Ghana's entertainment industry.

The actor further pledged his loyalty to EBA Motors, stating that he would support the company wholeheartedly going forward.

He added;

From today, anything that concerns EBA Motors concerns me as well. I am part of the family now