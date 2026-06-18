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How Ghanaian celebrities celebrated the Black Stars’ dramatic World Cup victory over Panama

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:57 - 18 June 2026
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Black Stars players celebrate with fans after Caleb Yirenkyi's late winner secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in Ghana's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Black Stars’ dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening Group L fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup sparked jubilant reactions across Ghana’s entertainment industry, with musicians, actors, media personalities and content creators flooding social media with messages of support and celebration.
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  • The Black Stars secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Panama in their opening Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Caleb Yirenkyi scoring the winning goal in stoppage time.

  • Entertainment personalities including Shatta Wale, Kojo Cue, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Nana Aba Anamoah, Joselyn Dumas and many others took to social media to celebrate the memorable victory.

  • Ghanaian music also gained international exposure during the match, with songs such as DopeNation’s Kakalika and Stonebwoy’s GIDI GIDI (Fire) being played inside the packed stadium.

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The hard-fought triumph, secured deep into stoppage time, sent supporters into a frenzy and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments online.

Among the celebrities celebrating the result was dancehall musician Shatta Wale, who had confidently predicted during the match that Ghana would eventually find a way to claim victory despite the game remaining goalless for much of the encounter.

READ MORE: Ghana vs Panama: John Dumelo to reward Ghanaians who predict the scoreline correctly

His forecast proved accurate when the Black Stars snatched all three points in dramatic fashion. Following the match, the award-winning artiste announced plans to release a motivational song dedicated to both Ghanaians and the national team.

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Rapper Kojo Cue also praised the squad’s performance, singling out Brandon Thomas-Asante, Caleb Yirenkyi and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for their determination and contribution to the victory.

Several prominent figures from Ghana’s entertainment and media landscape joined the celebrations. Musicians including Cina Soul, Kwesi Arthur, Kweku Flick, M.anifest, Mr Eazi, D-Black, Peter Okoye, Stonebwoy, Lasmid, Medikal and King Promise all shared congratulatory messages.

READ MORE: Xenophobic attacks: South Africa should repay support received from Africans during apartheid - Mugeez

Media personalities including Nana Aba Anamoah, Berla Mundi and DJ Slim also expressed their excitement, while actress Joselyn Dumas, socialite Efia Odo, celebrity chef Chef Abbys, video director Babs Direction and sound engineer Streebeatz joined thousands of fans in celebrating the result.

Away from the action on the pitch, Ghanaian music also enjoyed a moment in the global spotlight. Tracks such as DopeNation’s *Kakalika* and Stonebwoy’s *GIDI GIDI (Fire)* reverberated around the packed stadium, energising the crowd and adding to the vibrant atmosphere created by more than 42,000 spectators.

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The decisive moment arrived in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time when Caleb Yirenkyi completed a swift counterattack with a simple finish, handing Ghana a memorable victory in Toronto.

READ MORE: Full list: 20 countries that have banned social media for teenagers - see the only African country included

The late strike sealed a dream start to Ghana’s World Cup campaign and sparked celebrations among supporters both at the stadium and back home.

See some reactions below;

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