Ghanaian musician Mugeez calls for African unity while reacting to renewed xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

Ghanaian musician Mugeez calls for African unity while reacting to renewed xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

Xenophobic attacks: South Africa should repay support received from Africans during apartheid - Mugeez

Ghanaian rapper, singer, and songwriter Rashid Abdul Mugeez, known professionally as Mugeez of R2Bees, has spoken out against South Africa following renewed reports of xenophobic tensions in the country.

The R2Bees star criticises South Africa amid rising xenophobic tensions and threats against African migrants.

He argues South Africa should remember the support it received during the anti-apartheid struggle and urges African solidarity.

The musician stresses that rising hostility towards Africans undermines the continent’s shared history and unity goals.

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His comments come in the wake of fresh anti-immigration demonstrations and warnings from some groups ordering foreign nationals to leave South Africa by June 30 or face possible action.

The unrest has sparked concern across Africa, with reports of attacks on foreign-owned businesses and several countries, including Ghana, reportedly making arrangements to evacuate their citizens.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, June 17, the musician argued that South Africa should not forget the support it received from other African nations during its fight against apartheid.

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Mugeez wrote:

Maybe we start by making South Africa pay for the support and money the African states gave it during its fight for freedom and help in their apartheid

He expressed disappointment over what he described as growing hostility towards fellow Africans living and working in South Africa, stressing that the continent’s shared history should instead foster unity.

According to him, African countries played a key role in supporting South Africa’s liberation struggle and should not now be treated as outsiders.

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Mugeez added:

Africa needs unity to fight external forces, not kill and slaughter one another under the pretext of ‘you are taking our jobs

He further noted that the current situation contradicts the ideals of solidarity championed during Africa’s liberation movements.

Concluding his remarks, he stated: “This is not the Africa we all stand for and fought for.”

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