Choirmaster opens up about life after Beverly Afaglo’s death: 'Healing will be tough'

Ghanaian musician Choirmaster has shared another heartfelt tribute to his late wife, actress Beverly Afaglo, as he continues to navigate life without her nearly three weeks after her passing.

Choirmaster has opened up about the emotional pain of losing his wife, Beverly Afaglo, sharing a touching Instagram post nearly three weeks after her death and admitting that healing will be difficult.

The musician posted a video of special moments they shared together and wrote, “Healing will be tough!! But I will be strong,” signalling his determination to stay resilient despite his grief.

Beverly Afaglo passed away on May 24, 2026, at the age of 42 after a two-year battle with cancer, just days before her 43rd birthday, leaving Ghana’s entertainment industry in mourning.

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The former Praye member took to Instagram to reflect on the pain of losing his wife, posting a video compilation of cherished moments they shared together during their marriage. Accompanying the emotional clip was a brief but poignant message about the difficult road ahead.

Healing will be tough!! But I will be strong

Choirmaster wrote;

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The musician, whose real name is Eugene Baah, has repeatedly used social media to honour Beverly’s memory since announcing her death on May 24, 2026. His latest post offers a glimpse into the emotional challenges he continues to face as he mourns the loss of his longtime partner.

Beverly Afaglo died at the age of 42 after a two-year battle with cancer. She passed away at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema, a development that sent shockwaves through Ghana’s entertainment industry and beyond.

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Her death occurred just days before what would have been her 43rd birthday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from family, friends, colleagues and admirers who celebrated her life and contribution to Ghanaian cinema.

Following her passing, relatives, industry figures and well-wishers gathered on May 30, 2026, for a one-week observance held in her honour. The memorial attracted scores of mourners who paid their final respects to the beloved actress.

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