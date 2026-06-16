South African anti-immigrant chased away by Malawian migrants after he visited a Durban camp

South African anti-immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu found himself at the centre of controversy after a visit to a camp housing Malawian migrants in Durban ended in a tense confrontation.

South African anti-immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu was heckled and confronted by Malawian migrants during a visit to a repatriation camp at Sherwood Hall in Durban, with some demanding that he leave immediately.

The confrontation comes amid escalating anti-immigration protests in South Africa, which have prompted several African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria, to organise repatriation efforts for their citizens.

Mchunu defended his visit, insisting it was a goodwill gesture aimed at showing migrants that activists were not their enemies, although many at the camp rejected his presence.

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The incident comes amid a growing wave of anti-immigration protests across South Africa, which have fuelled diplomatic tensions between the country and several African nations. Protesters have argued that undocumented migrants are placing pressure on public resources and local businesses, with some groups demanding that foreign nationals leave the country by June 30.

Mchunu has emerged as one of the most visible figures in the movement, working alongside activists such as Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba through organisations including eZokobho SA and Amabhinca Nation.

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On June 15, 2026, videos circulating on social media showed Mchunu visiting a temporary camp at Sherwood Hall in Durban, where thousands of Malawian nationals had gathered while awaiting repatriation to their home country. The site has been under police protection following heightened tensions linked to the ongoing anti-immigration demonstrations.

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According to reports, Mchunu said he visited the camp as a gesture of goodwill. However, his presence was met with hostility from some of the migrants, many of whom blamed activists like him for the circumstances that led to their departure.

Footage from the scene captured several migrants confronting the activist and demanding that he leave the area. Some individuals, reportedly carrying sticks, voiced their anger over his appearance at the camp.

Some of the migrants were heard saying.

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[UPDATE] Thousands of Malawians waiting for buses to ferry them home have expressed their unhappiness with the presence of former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu at Sherwood Hall in Durban. They say all they want is to go home. @sholwana_z reports.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/U22e9qDoFZ — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 15, 2026

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This man must leave. We do not want to see him here

Others questioned the purpose of his visit after anti-immigration groups had repeatedly called for foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

One individual remarked;

He said we should leave the country, and now that we are leaving, why is he here?

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The situation grew increasingly tense, with some migrants warning that emotions were running high among those gathered at the camp.

Following the confrontation, Mchunu spoke to the media, insisting that his visit was intended to promote understanding rather than hostility.

He explained;

I wanted them to know that we are not their enemies

He said he had hoped to bid farewell to the departing migrants and encourage them to engage their government on issues affecting their livelihoods.

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Mchunu stated;

I came to wish them well and encourage them to speak to their leaders about creating opportunities at home so that people do not feel compelled to leave their country. Some were upset, but others welcomed me

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users weighing in on the ongoing immigration crisis and its impact on relations between South Africa and other African countries.