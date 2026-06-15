Popular Ghanaian fashion icon and former Miss Malaika queen passes away

Sadia Sanusi, founder of the Sadia Sanusi fashion brand, is being remembered for her contributions to Ghanaian fashion and her efforts to promote kente craftsmanship on the global stage.

Sadia Sanusi, founder of the Sadia Sanusi fashion brand, is being remembered for her contributions to Ghanaian fashion and her efforts to promote kente craftsmanship on the global stage.

Ghana’s fashion industry has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of renowned designer and entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi.

Celebrated Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi has reportedly passed away just days before her highly anticipated Kente Artistry Masterclass.

The designer was renowned for blending contemporary fashion with traditional Ghanaian kente and wax-print fabrics, earning widespread recognition in the fashion industry.

Tributes have poured in following reports of her death, including an emotional message from gospel musician Felicia Wiseborn, while a promotional video for her upcoming masterclass has resurfaced online.

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News of her passing surfaced on social media on Sunday, 14 June 2026, sending shockwaves through the fashion community and among admirers of her work. The reports emerged just days before her highly publicised Kente Artistry Masterclass, an event she had been actively promoting as part of celebrations marking a decade of her fashion brand.

Confirming the tragic news, gospel musician Felicia Wiseborn paid tribute to the late designer in an emotional social media post.

She wrote;

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Oh, that my head were a spring of water and my eyes a fountain of tears! I would weep day and night for you, my beautiful daughter Sadia

Sadia Sanusi was widely recognised for her innovative approach to fashion, blending contemporary bridal and occasion wear with traditional Ghanaian textiles, particularly kente and wax prints. Through her brand, she became one of the most admired young designers in the country, earning a reputation for celebrating Ghanaian culture through elegant and modern designs.

Born and raised in Accra, Sadia’s journey into fashion began at an early age. Inspired by her mother, who was also a fashion designer, she spent much of her childhood observing the creative process in her mother’s workshop.

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In a previous interview with Citinewsroom, she recalled those formative years with fondness.

She said;

I still have fond memories of watching my mother sew. It was quite a chaotic setting, with bundles of cloth everywhere and customers always on the move. She was that good. Whenever I came back from school, I would sneak in there, curiously observing, eager to be a part of it all

Her passion for design later led her to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where she studied Communication Design between 2012 and 2016. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree, she launched her eponymous fashion label, Sadia Sanusi.

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Before establishing herself as a respected fashion entrepreneur, Sadia first gained national attention as a contestant in the 2012 edition of the beauty pageant Miss Malaika Ghana 2012, where she finished as second runner-up.

Over the years, her influence within Ghana’s fashion industry continued to grow, with her designs frequently showcased at major events and worn by prominent personalities.

In the days leading up to her reported passing, Sadia had been promoting her upcoming Kente Artistry Masterclass, scheduled to take place from 22 to 26 June. The programme was intended to commemorate the tenth anniversary of her brand while providing participants with insights into kente craftsmanship, styling and entrepreneurship.

In one of her final promotional videos, which has since resurfaced online, she expressed excitement about sharing her knowledge and experience with aspiring creatives.

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She said;

I am celebrating my 10th anniversary and I want to share my knowledge and my experiences through this masterclass. I urge you all to join because this class is going to be an unforgettable one