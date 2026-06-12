Daddy Lumba widow Akosua Serwaa files fresh appeal documents in legal battle with Odo Broni

The legal dispute over the estate and marital status of the late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba has entered a new phase after one of the women recognised as his surviving spouse filed additional documents in support of an appeal against an earlier High Court decision.

Akosua Serwaa, one of the women recognised as a surviving wife of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has filed fresh appeal documents challenging parts of a Kumasi High Court ruling.

Her legal team argues that the court wrongly concluded she failed to prove the existence of a valid civil marriage with Daddy Lumba in Germany.

The appeal cites evidence including cohabitation, children, photographs, eyewitness testimony and correspondence from the German Embassy, which lawyers say support her claim.

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The latest development stems from a ruling delivered by the Kumasi High Court on 28 November 2025. Presiding judge Justice Dorinda Smith-Arthur held that Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, and Akosua Serwaa should both be recognised as surviving wives of the late musician.

The court concluded that both women had been customarily married to Daddy Lumba. However, it rejected a German marriage document presented by Akosua Serwaa as proof of a civil marriage, ruling that the document submitted was merely an extract rather than an original marriage certificate and therefore could not be accepted as conclusive evidence.

Unhappy with the decision, Akosua Serwaa subsequently filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Kumasi, challenging aspects of the High Court's judgment.

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Daddy Lumba

Fresh court documents, which surfaced on 11 June 2026, reveal that her legal team has since submitted additional filings aimed at strengthening the appeal.

Speaking after a recent court appearance, counsel for Akosua Serwaa explained that the Court of Appeal had granted permission for amendments to be made to the grounds of appeal.

The lawyer stated;

There is a pending appeal against the ruling of the Kumasi High Court. The appeal challenges the validity of the marriage. We appeared today to amend the grounds of appeal so we can address and correct certain issues arising from the judgment

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According to the amended filings, Akosua Serwaa's legal team contends that the trial judge erred in concluding that she had failed to establish the existence of a valid monogamous civil marriage with the late musician in Germany.

Among the principal grounds of appeal is the argument that the court incorrectly determined that sufficient evidence had not been provided to prove the alleged marriage.

The appeal further argues that the trial judge improperly merged issues relating to foreign law with questions surrounding the validity of the alleged marriage contracted abroad.

Akosua Serwaa's legal representatives also maintain that the court failed to adequately consider several pieces of evidence presented during the trial.

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Daddy Lumba

According to the appeal documents, this evidence included claims of cohabitation, public acknowledgement by the deceased, eyewitness accounts, photographs, children allegedly born from the relationship, documentary materials and correspondence from the German Embassy in Ghana.

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The legal team argues that these materials substantially supported the existence of the marriage and should have been given greater weight.

Another aspect of the appeal centres on the treatment of the German marriage documentation.

Lawyers for Akosua Serwaa contend that the trial judge placed excessive emphasis on perceived deficiencies in the authentication of the foreign document and treated those concerns as proof that no marriage existed.

They also argue that the court misinterpreted provisions of Section 161 of NRCD 323 by treating certification requirements as mandatory conditions for the admissibility and evidential value of foreign documents.

‘Odo Broni is a recognised wife of the late Daddy Lumba’ – Lawyers of Fosu family declare

In addition, the appeal challenges the court's position regarding the absence of certification by Ghana's embassy in Germany, insisting that other supporting evidence should have been sufficient to establish the validity of the alleged marriage.

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