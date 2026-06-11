Black Sherif’s former manager Snap C reportedly arrested over alleged $1 million fraud allegation

Shadrach Owusu, popularly known as Snap C and former manager of Black Sherif, has reportedly been detained by police amid an ongoing fraud investigation involving alleged land and construction transactions.

Shadrach Owusu, popularly known as Snap C and former manager of Black Sherif, has reportedly been detained by police amid an ongoing fraud investigation involving alleged land and construction transactions.

Former manager of Ghanaian music star Black Sherif, Shadrach Owusu, popularly known as Snap C, has reportedly been detained by the Ghana Police Service in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation.

Shadrach Owusu, popularly known as Snap C and former manager of Black Sherif, has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service over an alleged fraud investigation.

Investigators claim he received large sums, including $950,000 and $480,000, for land and construction projects that were allegedly never delivered.

A viral video circulating online appears to show the businessman being escorted by police officers into custody as investigations continue.

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Reports circulating on Thursday, 11 June 2026, alleged that the businessman was taken into custody over claims linked to a land acquisition and construction scheme said to be worth approximately $1 million.

The development was first reported by social media platform CDR Africa, which claimed that investigators were examining allegations that funds paid for land and construction projects were not used for their intended purpose.

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The outlet stated;

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Shadrach Owusu (Snap C), former manager of Black Sherif, has been detained over allegations of a $1 million fraud linked to land and construction deals. Investigators say the projects were never completed and the funds may have been misused, with a probe currently ongoing

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Shadrach Owusu (Snap C), former manager of Black Sherif, has been detained over allegations of a $1M fraud linked to land and construction deals.



Investigators say the projects were never completed and the funds may have been misused, with a probe currently… pic.twitter.com/gflB0Vzhrw — CDR AFRICA (@cdrafrica) June 11, 2026

Further details shared by State News suggested that Snap C is accused of receiving substantial sums of money from individuals after allegedly promising to facilitate land purchases and construction projects.

According to the report, investigators are examining claims that payments amounting to $950,000 and $480,000 were collected for projects that were never delivered.

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The report stated;

Snap C is accused of collecting large sums of money, including $950,000 and $480,000, after allegedly promising land and construction projects that were never delivered

🇬🇭 Former Black Sherif manager, Shadrach Owusu, popularly known as Snap C, has reportedly been detained over allegations of defrauding several individuals of more than $1 million through alleged land and building contract scams.



According to reports, Snap C is accused of… pic.twitter.com/QOlDPAQE9V — THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) June 11, 2026

The publication further alleged that investigators believe the businessman neither owned the properties involved nor possessed the capacity to undertake the projects in question.

Authorities are also reportedly examining allegations that some of the funds may have been diverted for personal use rather than the purposes for which they were received.

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Shortly after news of the alleged arrest broke, a video widely circulated on social media purportedly showing the moment Snap C was taken into police custody.

The footage, shared by Gossips24TV, appears to show police officers escorting the former artiste manager towards a waiting police vehicle.

In the video, Snap C is seen being led away by officers, reportedly in handcuffs, before being placed into the vehicle.