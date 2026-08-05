UGMC responds to Michael Blackson’s allegations following mother’s death

Michael Blackson has raised concerns about the treatment of his late mother at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Michael Blackson has raised concerns about the treatment of his late mother at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has rejected several allegations made by Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson regarding the treatment his 83-year-old mother received at the facility before her death.

UGMC has disputed several allegations made by Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson about the treatment of his 83-year-old mother, saying his account contained inaccuracies.

Blackson accused the hospital of misdiagnosis, prioritising money over patient care and poor treatment of his family, including claims that his family paid about GH₵250,000 in medical bills.

UGMC said it cannot disclose details of the case because of patient confidentiality, but maintained that its clinical decisions were based on professional medical judgement and that any staff misconduct allegations would be investigated.

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Blackson has publicly criticised the hospital, raising concerns about the care his mother received and the conduct of some staff members during and after her treatment.

In posts shared on X, the comedian described UGMC as “the worst hospital in Ghana” and accused the facility of repeatedly misdiagnosing his mother.

He further alleged that the hospital placed financial considerations ahead of patient care and failed to demonstrate compassion towards his family following his mother’s death on July 16, 2026.

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According to Blackson, his family incurred medical bills of approximately GH₵250,000 over the course of a month before they were informed that his mother had died from an infection.

He also alleged that a member of staff showed little sympathy when he went to identify his mother’s body and claimed that another hospital worker asked for a tip.

The comedian additionally claimed that his sister was involved in a physical confrontation with a male nurse, who subsequently reported the incident to the police.

UGMC, however, said an internal review had been conducted after the allegations emerged and maintained that some aspects of Blackson’s account were inaccurate.

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The medical centre said it had examined the concerns “thoroughly, fairly and objectively” in accordance with its established clinical and administrative procedures.

Despite addressing the allegations, UGMC said it could not publicly provide details about the patient’s diagnosis, treatment or medical records because of its obligation to maintain patient confidentiality.

The hospital stated;

Consistent with the ethical standards of our institution and our core values, we have a duty to safeguard the confidentiality of every patient's medical and personal information, an obligation that continues even after death

UGMC also defended the clinical decisions taken during Blackson’s mother’s treatment, saying they were made by qualified healthcare professionals based on medical judgement, accepted standards of care and the patient’s best interests.

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The facility dismissed claims that financial considerations influenced medical decisions. It explained that its billing procedures are governed by institutional policies and operate independently from clinical decision-making.

Regarding the alleged confrontation involving Blackson’s sister and a hospital employee, UGMC said the matter had been referred to the appropriate law enforcement authorities and declined to comment further.

The hospital also indicated that it remains open to engaging with Blackson and his family privately to address their concerns.

It said specific allegations of misconduct involving members of staff would be investigated and, where necessary, referred to the relevant authorities.

UGMC said;

Any specific allegation of misconduct by a member of staff will be investigated fully and, where warranted, referred to the relevant authorities

The facility had previously responded to Blackson’s social media posts, expressing regret that his experience had been unsatisfactory and indicating that it was willing to discuss his concerns.

Blackson has since expressed reservations about pursuing legal action in Ghana, citing concerns that the process could take an extended period.

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The disagreement between the comedian and UGMC has added to ongoing discussions about patient experiences, accountability in healthcare and the need for more effective mechanisms for patients and families to raise complaints and seek answers when concerns arise.