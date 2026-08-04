Michael Blackson accuses UGMC of misdiagnosis, poor care after mother’s death

Michael Blackson accuses UGMC of misdiagnosing mother and prioritising payments before her deathAmerican-Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson has launched a scathing attack on the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) following the death of his mother, alleging that the facility failed to properly diagnose her condition and placed financial demands ahead of her care.

Michael Blackson has accused UGMC of poor patient care and repeated misdiagnosis following the death of his mother, alleging that some staff prioritised payments over her wellbeing.

The comedian claims his family spent about GH¢250,000 on his mother's treatment within a month, before being informed that she had developed an infection and died.

Blackson has also alleged that his family experienced disputes with hospital staff and said he is considering legal action over what he described as missed diagnoses, while urging Ghanaians abroad to seek regular medical check-ups overseas.

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In a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, Blackson described his experience at the hospital as deeply distressing and accused some medical staff of demonstrating inadequate care and compassion towards his mother and the family.

Addressing the facility directly, he wrote:

To the University of Ghana Medical Centre where my mom suffered the last month of her life, I’ll like to tell you in my opinion that you are the worst hospital in Ghana

To the university of Ghana Medical hospital where my mom suffered the last month of her life, I’ll like to tell you in my opinion that you are the worst hospital in Ghana. Your staff meaning nurses and doctors have no clue what they are doing and the only thing your hospital… — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) August 4, 2026

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Blackson alleged that his mother was misdiagnosed several times during her treatment, while the family was presented with what he described as costly treatment options.

He alleged;

This University of Ghana Medical Centre misdiagnosed my mom so many times but also recommended the most expensive treatments to make sure they sucked enough money out of me

This University of Ghana Medical Hospital missed diagnosed my mom so many times but also recommended the most expensive treatments to make sure they sucked enough money out of me. — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) August 4, 2026

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The comedian also questioned the conduct of some members of staff, claiming that the hospital appeared impressive externally but that his experience with its personnel was disappointing.

He stated;

The University of Ghana Medical Centre is kinda new and looks beautiful from the outside, but inside are not the best medical personnel. In my opinion, the staff have no sympathy and don’t give a damn about the patients

The University of Ghana medical Centre is kinda new and looks beautiful from the outside but inside are not the best medial personals. In my opinion The staff have no sympathy and don’t give a damn about the patients. My sister even had a physical altercation with one of the male… — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) August 4, 2026

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Blackson further claimed that tensions escalated between his sister and a male nurse during his mother's time at the facility.

According to him, the nurse later contacted the police while the family was at the hospital identifying his mother's body.

He said;

My sister even had a physical altercation with one of the male nurses and this [person] called the police a week later while we were there identifying my mom’s body,

The University of Ghana medical Centre is kinda new and looks beautiful from the outside but inside are not the best medial personals. In my opinion The staff have no sympathy and don’t give a damn about the patients. My sister even had a physical altercation with one of the male… — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) August 4, 2026

He also claimed that conversations with other people following his mother's death led him to hear similar accounts involving the hospital.

He wrote;

When I told a few people where she died, they all told me they lost their loved ones there. University of Ghana Medical Centre and all our African hospitals need to find a place in their hearts to put people’s lives ahead of money

When I told a few people where she died they all told me they lost their love ones there. University of Ghana medical centre and all our African hospitals needs to find a place in their hearts to put people’s lives ahead of money. — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) August 4, 2026

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One of Blackson's strongest criticisms centred on the cost of his mother's treatment.

He alleged that the hospital regularly contacted him when payments were due but that doctors did not maintain similar communication about his mother's condition.

He claimed;

University of Ghana Medical Centre called me every time payment was due, but the doctors never once called me to tell me how my mom was doing

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Blackson alleged that the family spent approximately GH¢250,000 on treatment during the final month of his mother's life.

He alleged;

In one month they collected about 250k cedis and then told me she caught an infection and died. When she died they called me to tell me I had a balance I had to settle before they could tell me the cause of death,

He also claimed that the family considered moving his mother to another facility after about two weeks but were told she could not be transferred because of her breathing difficulties and the medical equipment she required.

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He wrote;

I realised after two weeks at that hospital we wanted to take my mom out and as soon as we told them that and they knew they were about to miss out on some money, they told us she couldn’t breathe and she needed tubes installed in her so she can’t be moved

I realized after two weeks at that hospital we wanted to take my mom out and as soon as we told them that and they knew they were about to miss out on some money they told us she couldn’t breath and she needed tubes installed in her so she can’t be moved. — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) August 4, 2026

Blackson said he believed there were grounds for legal action over what he described as missed diagnoses but expressed frustration about the potential length of pursuing a case through Ghana's legal system.

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He stated;

I could go on and on about the University of Ghana Medical Centre and would love to sue them for the few missed diagnoses, but it’s in Ghana so I’ll be wasting my time because by the time I see a judge I’m sure I’ll be in my early 90s

I could go on and on about the university of Ghana medical centre and will love to sue them for the few missed diagnoses but it’s in Ghana so I’ll be wasting my time, because by the time I see a judge I’m sure I’ll be in my early 90’s. — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) August 4, 2026

The comedian also advised Ghanaians living abroad who plan to return home after retirement to consider travelling overseas for regular medical check-ups.

He said;

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Our country is beautiful and all parents love to move back home after they retire abroad, but my best suggestion is for them to fly out to Europe or America at least once a year for their yearly medical check-up

Our country is beautiful and all parents love to move back home after they retired abroad but my best suggestion is for them to fly out to Europe or America at least once a year for their yearly check medical check up. — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) August 4, 2026

Blackson concluded his post by reiterating his allegation that UGMC placed too much emphasis on generating revenue and not enough on patient care.