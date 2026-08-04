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FDA cautions against medicinal claims surrounding Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah’s sobolo

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:49 - 04 August 2026
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Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah
Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah
A senior official of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Dr Martin Kusi, has urged Ghanaians to exercise caution when consuming beverages promoted with claims that they can treat or cure illnesses.
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  • FDA official Dr Martin Kusi has cautioned Ghanaians against accepting claims that beverages such as sobolo can cure, treat or prevent diseases without scientific and regulatory approval.

  • He explained that a beverage becomes a medicinal product when health or disease-treatment claims are made, meaning it must undergo FDA assessment and registration before being marketed for such purposes.

  • Dr Kusi said the sobolo associated with Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has not been registered as a medicine, while urging consumers to verify the approval status of products making medicinal claims.

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His comments come amid renewed attention on the sobolo associated with the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Speaking in a recent interview, Dr Kusi explained that Ghana’s regulatory framework makes a clear distinction between beverages intended for refreshment and products presented as medicines.

He said sobolo is ordinarily considered a beverage consumed for refreshment and to quench thirst. However, he noted that its classification changes when claims are made that it can cure, treat or prevent a disease.

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According to the FDA official, products promoted for medicinal purposes must undergo the necessary scientific assessment and receive regulatory approval before they can legally be marketed with such claims.

He explained;

Once you say that this product can cure, treat or prevent a disease, then it is no longer just a beverage. It becomes a medicine

Dr Kusi warned that promoting a product as a treatment for illnesses without completing the required registration and evaluation process could constitute a breach of Ghana’s laws.

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Addressing the sobolo linked to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, he said the product had not been registered as a medicine and questioned the basis for presenting it as a medicinal product.

He maintained that the FDA would not approve a product as medicine simply because claims had been made about its ability to treat diseases.

The FDA official also noted that the practice of promoting products with healing claims is not new, particularly within some religious circles, where certain products have been presented to followers as remedies for various ailments.

He therefore encouraged consumers to look beyond promotional claims and establish whether products making health-related assertions have undergone the appropriate scientific and regulatory processes.

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The development has generated discussion on social media, with users debating the regulation of products promoted for healing purposes and the responsibility of consumers to verify such claims.

The FDA has repeatedly advised the public to check whether products making medicinal claims have been properly registered and approved before purchasing or using them, particularly when they are marketed as treatments or cures for diseases.

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