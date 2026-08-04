Ghana's President Mahama pledges to champion Caribbean inclusion in AfCFTA as incoming AU Chair

Pres. Mahama during a joint press conference with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Kingston as part of his official visit to Jamaica

Pres. Mahama during a joint press conference with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Kingston as part of his official visit to Jamaica

President John Mahama says he will push for Caribbean countries to be included in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) when he assumes the African Union chairmanship, a move aimed at boosting trade, investment and economic cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.

President John Mahama has pledged to push for Caribbean countries to be included in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) when he assumes the African Union chairmanship.

Speaking during his state visit to Jamaica, Mahama said stronger Africa-Caribbean trade will require better infrastructure, logistics and expanded market access, not just political commitments.

If pursued, the proposal could deepen trade, investment and business ties between Africa and the Caribbean, although any expansion of AfCFTA would require negotiations and approval from African Union member states and Caribbean partners.

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President John Dramani Mahama says he will push for Caribbean countries to be included in the African Continental Free Trade Area when he takes over as Chairperson of the African Union.

He announced the plan during a joint press conference with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Kingston as part of his official visit to Jamaica, which began on August 2, 2026. The visit is aimed at deepening relations between Ghana, Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

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Mahama said bringing the Caribbean closer to AfCFTA could create more opportunities for trade, investment and business cooperation between the two regions.

“As chair of the AU, I am going to push for the inclusion of the Caribbean into the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

Why is Mahama proposing this?

Africa and the Caribbean share deep historical and cultural links, but trade between the two regions remains low. Mahama said stronger trade would not happen automatically and would require deliberate investment in transport, shipping, payment systems and other infrastructure.

“With regards to trade, we don’t kid ourselves that you snap your fingers and suddenly our trade volumes will go up. We need to work at it,” he said.

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He added that building the necessary infrastructure and expanding the trading area would be central to increasing business between Africa and the Caribbean.

AfCFTA

AfCFTA

The African Continental Free Trade Area is a trade agreement created by the African Union to make it easier for African countries to buy and sell goods and services among themselves. It entered into force in 2019, while trading under the agreement formally began on January 1, 2021. Its long-term goal is to create a single African market by reducing tariffs and removing other obstacles to trade.

The agreement covers the 55 member states of the African Union and is designed to boost trade within Africa, strengthen regional industries and improve the continent’s position in the global economy.

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Mahama’s proposal builds on several existing efforts to strengthen economic relations between Africa and the Caribbean.

Benefits of the Caribbean inclusion

It could also create new opportunities in pharmaceuticals, processed food, tourism, agriculture, financial services, education, creative industries and manufacturing.

However, major obstacles remain. Direct shipping and air links between Africa and the Caribbean are limited, transport costs are high and businesses often lack information about available markets. That is why Mahama stressed that trade growth would require infrastructure and logistics, not just political declarations.