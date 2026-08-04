Mother of two jailed for life after High Court convicts her of murdering husband

Mother of two jailed for life after High Court convicts her of murdering husband

Mother of 2 jailed for life after High Court convicts her of murdering husband

A High Court in Accra has sentenced Lydia Aboagye, a mother of two, to life imprisonment after a jury found her guilty of murdering her husband during a domestic dispute in 2021.

Lydia Aboagye has been sentenced to life imprisonment after the High Court in Accra convicted her of murdering her husband.

Prosecutors said she fatally stabbed her husband with a broken Coca-Cola bottle during a domestic dispute in November 2021.

A seven-member jury returned a 5-2 majority guilty verdict, leading to her conviction and sentencing.

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A woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment after the High Court in Accra found her guilty of murdering her husband during a domestic dispute in 2021.

The convict, Lydia Aboagye, a mother of two, was convicted after a full trial in which a seven-member jury returned a 5-2 majority verdict. Under Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), as amended by the Criminal and Other Offences (Amendment) Act, 2023 (Act 1101), the majority decision was sufficient to secure a conviction.

Presiding judge, Her Ladyship Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, sentenced Lydia Aboagye to life imprisonment after adopting the jury's verdict.

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Before the sentence was handed down, the court invited the convict to make a final statement, but she simply responded: "I have nothing to say."

Justice Simmons subsequently pronounced her guilty of murder and informed both the convict and her lawyer that they have one month, from July 30, 2026, to file an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

According to the prosecution, Lydia Aboagye and her husband, Kweku Gyasi, lived together with their two children in a single-room apartment at Omanjor-Dwenewoho in Accra. The couple were tenants in a house owned by the complainant, a driver's mate.

The prosecution, led by Senior State Attorney Christabel Selma Anafure, told the court that in the early hours of November 3, 2021, an argument broke out between the couple.

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During the confrontation, Lydia Aboagye allegedly picked up a broken Coca-Cola bottle and stabbed her husband in the left side of his ribs.

As reported by Star FM, court documents stated that after seeing him bleed from the wound, she left the room and locked him inside before walking about 150 metres away to dispose of the broken bottle in nearby bushes.

About an hour later, at around 5:30 a.m., the landlord, who had just completed his Fajr prayers, was alerted by his daughter, who reported hearing unusual sounds from the couple's room while sweeping the compound.

When he went to investigate, he discovered the room was locked. After forcing the door open, he found Kweku Gyasi lying in a pool of blood.

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Neighbours joined efforts to rush him to the Ga West Municipal Hospital, popularly known as the Amasaman Government Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival.

His body was later transferred to the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and an autopsy.

The prosecution further told the court that Lydia Aboagye later returned to the house and was allegedly cleaning the bloodstains inside the room when neighbours apprehended her and handed her over to the police.

During the trial, the prosecution called three witnesses to support its case, while the defence presented testimony from the accused herself and her mother.