Sales boy fined after stealing GH¢353,471 from employer to fund fake marriage

A sales boy has been convicted and fined by the Adentan Circuit Court after he stole GH¢353,471 from his employer under the claim that he needed the money to prepare for marriage.

A sales boy who stole GH¢353,471 from his employer on the claim that he needed the money to prepare for marriage has been convicted by the Adentan Circuit Court after investigations uncovered a broader fraud network involving several accomplices.

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The convict, Alfred Mensah, was charged with stealing and pleaded guilty. The court ordered him to refund the full amount and also fined him GH¢12,000. In default of payment, he will serve a two-year prison sentence.

Several other individuals are standing trial in connection with the case. They include Mary Asantewaa, a trader, and Emmanuel Okyere, a pastor, who are facing charges of abetment of stealing and dishonestly receiving stolen property.

Others charged for allegedly receiving portions of the stolen funds are Samuel Dika, Miriam Okai, and 59-year-old trader Vida Yeboah.

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All the accused persons, except Mensah, pleaded not guilty. They have been granted bail in the sum of GH¢353,471 each, with justification.

Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo told the court that the complainant, Gideon Offei Tieku, is a businessman dealing in plumbing materials at Lakeside and Kantamanto. Mensah had worked with him for seven years.

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According to the prosecution, the complainant began noticing unexplained financial losses in his business between 2024 and 2025 but could not immediately identify the source.

The matter came to light on June 17, 2025, when the complainant arrested Mensah after a business partner reported that Mensah had collected plumbing goods worth GH¢56,000 without making payment. He was then handed over to the Lakeside Community 8 Police Station.

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As reported by CitiNews, during interrogation, Mensah admitted taking the money and said he gave it to Asantewaa and Dika after being told he would be helped to marry. He also claimed they promised to help him find a wife.

Investigations further revealed that he was allegedly manipulated into sending more money after being told that the supposed bride had fallen ill with a kidney condition and needed urgent treatment abroad. He was later convinced that she had to be flown to South Africa for medical care.

Mensah is said to have transferred the total amount of GH¢353,471.50 through Asantewaa’s mobile money account.

Police investigations later led to the arrest of Asantewaa, who allegedly implicated Dika. Further inquiries linked Okyere, Miriam Okai, and Vida Yeboah as beneficiaries of the funds.

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