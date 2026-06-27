Croatia 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first World Cup defeat but advance to round of 32

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered their first defeat at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after falling 2-1 to Croatia in their final Group L fixture on Saturday night. Despite the setback, Ghana secured qualification to the Round of 32 alongside Croatia, with both nations progressing from the group stage.

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Ghana entered the match knowing a positive result would strengthen their position at the top of the standings, but a determined Croatian side produced a disciplined display to claim all three points and move into second place in Group L.

The opening exchanges were evenly contested, with the Black Stars matching Croatia's intensity and showing confidence in possession while maintaining a solid defensive structure.

Croatia created the first real opportunity of the contest in the 16th minute when they launched a swift counterattack that caught Ghana's defence off guard. Nikola Vlašić found space on the edge of the area but dragged his effort narrowly wide of Benjamin Asare's post.

The Europeans continued to apply pressure and threatened again through a dangerous free-kick, but the effort sailed harmlessly over the crossbar.

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Seven minutes later, Croatia delivered another dangerous ball into Ghana's penalty area, but goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and his defenders reacted well to clear the danger.

Following the first-half cooling break, Croatia resumed their dominance and forced Asare into another important save as Ghana struggled to gain control in midfield.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 30th minute. A slick Croatian passing move carved open the Ghanaian defence before a low strike beat Asare to give Croatia a deserved 1-0 lead.

Ghana nearly responded before halftime when Antoine Semenyo unleashed a powerful effort from distance in the 39th minute. The Bournemouth forward came agonisingly close, with his shot missing the target by inches.

Croatia therefore headed into the break with a narrow 1-0 advantage.

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The Black Stars emerged from the dressing room with renewed energy and immediately began to push forward. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku tested Croatia's defence with a powerful strike shortly after the restart, although his effort failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

Ghana's attacking intent continued as Semenyo narrowly failed to connect with a dangerous cross from Issahaku, while Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew became increasingly influential in the final third.

The pressure finally paid off in the 73rd minute. Ernest Nuamah delivered a long free-kick into the Croatian penalty area, and defender Derrick Luckassen rose highest to direct the ball into the net.

The goal was subjected to a lengthy VAR review that lasted almost five minutes, but the referee eventually confirmed the equaliser, sparking celebrations among the Ghanaian supporters.

However, Croatia responded strongly. In the 81st minute, Benjamin Asare produced a remarkable save to deny the Europeans from close range. The resulting corner kick proved decisive as Croatia capitalised on Ghana's defensive lapse, with Niko Vlašić heading home the winning goal to restore his side's lead.

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Despite late pressure from the Black Stars, Croatia held firm to secure a crucial 2-1 victory.

The result sees Croatia finish second in Group L, while Ghana also advances to the Round of 32 after an impressive group-stage campaign. Although the Black Stars will be disappointed to lose their unbeaten record, they can take confidence from their qualification as they prepare for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Goals:

Croatia: Niko Vlašić (30', 82')

Ghana: Derrick Luckassen (73')

Full-Time: Croatia 2-1 Ghana