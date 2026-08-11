Nigerian onion traders suspend exports to Ghana over trade disputes, demand urgent ECOWAS intervention

Nigerian onion traders have halted exports to Ghana over a fresh trade dispute and are calling on ECOWAS to intervene to restore cross-border trade.

Nigerian onion traders have suspended exports to Ghana following a fresh dispute over cross-border trade.

The traders are calling on ECOWAS to intervene and help Ghana and Nigeria reach a lasting agreement.

Stakeholders warn that a prolonged disruption could hurt farmers, traders, transporters and consumers on both sides of the border.

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Nigerian onion traders are calling on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to intervene in the ongoing trade dispute with Ghana, warning that repeated disruptions could hurt farmers, traders and the wider regional food supply chain, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The National Onion Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria says it has suspended onion exports to Ghana after what it described as the failure of efforts to resolve the latest disagreement.

According to the outlet, the association’s national president, Alhaji Aliyu Maitasamu, made the call in an interview with journalists in Sokoto, urging the governments of Nigeria and Ghana to urgently settle the matter.

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He said the suspension would remain in place until both countries reached an agreement on the rules governing onion trade between them.

“Suspension will remain in force until an amicable and mutually acceptable agreement is reached between the two countries on the modalities governing onion trade,” Maitasamu said.

He stressed that the decision was not intended to undermine trade between the two countries but to draw attention to the problems Nigerian traders face and push authorities towards a lasting solution.

Ghana depends on imported onions to meet local demand and a prolonged disruption could affect the supply of onions to Ghanaian markets and potentially put pressure on prices, while Nigerian farmers and traders could also lose an important market for their produce.

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READ ALSO: Several trucks carrying onions and vegetables to Ghana held in Nigeria

The latest disagreement follows a similar dispute earlier in 2026. In April, Nigerian onion traders suspended exports to Ghana after alleging harassment, intimidation and the seizure of trucks carrying onions at the Kotoku Market in Accra.