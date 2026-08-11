5-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez in private ceremony

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has married longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, attended by their five children.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has married his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal.

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Ronaldo and Rodriguez, as per Daily Mail, tied the knot on Tuesday in an intimate ceremony attended by their five children, marking the culmination of their decade-long relationship.

The Portuguese football superstar confirmed the marriage on Instagram by sharing a photo of their wedding rings with the caption "C❤️G".

A representative for Ronaldo also confirmed that the couple are officially husband and wife.

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“Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were married today in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, and are now officially husband and wife,” the representative said.

“The ceremony was a private and intimate moment attended by their five children.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together for about a decade after reportedly meeting while Rodriguez was working at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016.

Their relationship became public in 2017, and the couple have since built a family together.

They welcomed twins Mateo and Eva through surrogacy in 2017 before Rodriguez gave birth to their daughter, Alana Martina.

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In 2022, the couple welcomed Bella Esmeralda. However, they also suffered the loss of their newborn son, Angel, during childbirth.

Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Jr, also lives with the family, making five children in their household.

Ronaldo proposed to Rodriguez in 2025, presenting her with a large diamond engagement ring.

The couple's wedding had generated significant public interest, with reports recently suggesting that they could marry at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira.

Thousands of fans reportedly gathered outside the cathedral before it emerged that the ceremony was actually for another Portuguese couple, Fabio Ramos and Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira.

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Ronaldo had previously suggested that the couple wanted to keep their wedding private rather than stage a lavish public celebration.

Speaking about their plans, the Al-Nassr forward said they intended to marry after the World Cup and indicated that Rodriguez preferred a private occasion over a large party.