Mahama discloses plan to extend presidential and parlimantary terms from 4 years to 5

President John Dramani Mahama has proposed extending the tenure of Ghana’s political officeholders from four years to five, arguing that the current term is too short for governments to deliver meaningful development.

President John Dramani Mahama has proposed extending the tenure of political officeholders in Ghana from four years to five years.

Mahama says the current four-year term is too short for governments to effectively implement policies before election pressures begin.

The proposal, if pursued, could trigger major constitutional reforms and nationwide debate on governance and democratic accountability.

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President John Dramani Mahama has signalled a change in Ghana’s governance structure, revealing that his administration is considering extending the tenure of political officeholders from 4 years to 5 years.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement in the Central Region as part of his two-day nationwide Resetting Ghana tour, President Mahama said a constitutional review process is underway and could pave the way for significant reforms affecting the presidency, Parliament, local assemblies and district leadership.

According to him, the current four-year term has proven inadequate for governments to implement policies and deliver meaningful long-term impact before electoral pressures begin.

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“We are going to change the term of office for political office holders. Members of Parliament will go for 5 years, the President for 5 years, assemblymen for 5 years, and district chief executives for 5 years”, he said.

“In Africa, Ghana and Nigeria have a four-year tenure, but that is not enough. For the four years, you set up your government in the first year, and before you realize you are going for an election. So just like other African countries, Ghana will change our tenure of office to five years,” he added.

The proposed reform could be one of the most significant constitutional changes. The current term limits both the President and Members of Parliament to four-year terms.

Mahama, however, did not disclose a specific timeline for the completion of the review or when any formal constitutional amendment process would begin.

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The debate over whether Ghana’s four-year electoral cycle undermines effective governance has since been a national conversation.

Many have long argued that the current system leaves little room for policy continuity, as newly elected governments often spend their first year forming administrations, appointing officials and settling into office, while attention gradually drifts towards re-election campaigns by the 3rd year.

This argument was echoed by the Constitutional Review Committee chaired by constitutional scholar Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, which recommended a five-year presidential term as part of broader reforms to strengthen governance and reduce executive inefficiencies.

The committee noted that the short electoral cycle often prioritises political survival over long-term national development.

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The discussion comes at a time when President Mahama’s administration is pushing a broader governance reform agenda aimed at institutional restructuring and economic recovery following Ghana’s recent fiscal challenges.