Here’s the complete process on how to register your land in Ghana

Paying for a land in Ghana does not automatically make you the rightful owner. Many people in Ghana think that but legally, that is not enough.

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Buying land gives you an interest in the property, but until that interest is properly registered at the Lands Commission, your ownership can still be challenged. Someone else may claim the land, fraudsters may resell it, or you could end up in court.

That is why land experts always educate the public indicating buying land is only the first step, registration is what protects you.

Here is the full process of registering land in Ghana:

1. Do a Land Search First

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Before paying any money, visit the Lands Commission and conduct an official search. This helps you confirm:

Who truly owns the land

Whether the land has already been sold

If there is a court case on the land

Whether the land has been used as collateral

If there are any disputes or restrictions

Many land fraud cases happen when buyers trust only what sellers say. Never rely only on verbal assurances from a seller.

2. Prepare the Indenture or Land Agreement

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sample of Indenture

After confirming the land is genuine, the next step is preparing the legal transfer documents. These may include; Indenture, deed of assignment, lease Agreement.

The document must clearly state: Seller’s details

Buyer’s details

Land description

Purchase terms

Duration (for leaseholds)

Both parties and witnesses must sign the document. An approved site plan must also be attached. The Lands Commission requires these documents to meet specific legal standards before registration.

3. Get a Certified Site Plan

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Site Plan

A licensed surveyor must prepare a site plan for the land. The site plan shows: Exact location

Boundaries

Measurements

GPS coordinates

Simply, think of the site plan as the “map” of your land. Without a proper site plan, it becomes difficult to identify the exact property being registered. In some cases, the Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission must certify the plan before registration.

4. Pay Stamp Duty

Once the land documents are signed, they must be submitted for valuation. Government assesses the value of the land and determine how much stamp duty you must pay. After assessment:

Pay the stamp duty

Keep the receipt as proof

This step is compulsory. Under Ghanaian law, an unstamped land document cannot be registered.

5. Gather All Required Documents

Before submission, make sure you have all required documents. These usually include:

Indenture

Certified Site Plan

Search Report

Valid ID card

Passport photographs

Proof of ownership documents

Completed application forms

Stamp duty receipts

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Depending on the land type, additional documents may be required. For example, stool lands or state lands may require extra approvals.

6. Submit Documents to the Lands Commission

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Next, submit everything to the Land Registration Division of the Lands Commission. Officials will carefully examine:

Ownership history

Survey details

Supporting documents

Required approvals and consent

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This stage helps the Commission confirm everything is genuine. For stool lands, family lands, or government lands, additional verification may be needed.

7. Public Notice and Investigation

For first-time registrations, the Lands Commission may publish a public notice. This gives anyone with objections the chance to raise concerns. For example, if another person claims ownership of the same land, they can challenge the registration before approval. This process helps prevent future disputes.

8. Pay Registration Fees

After your application is approved, you will pay registration-related charges. These include:

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Registration fees

Processing fees

Other applicable levies

The amount depends on the land location, land value and type of transaction. Fees for prime areas such as Accra may be higher than those in smaller towns.

9. Official Registration

This is the most important stage. The Lands Commission officially records your ownership in its register. Once registration is complete, you gain major legal protection. Registration provides:

Public proof of ownership

Priority over later claims

Strong legal protection under Ghanaian law

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Under the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), registration of land instruments is mandatory. This law was introduced to improve land administration and reduce disputes.

10. Collect Your Land Certificate

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After successful registration, you will receive either:

Land Certificate (for Title Registration Areas), or

Registered Instrument (for Deeds Registration Areas)

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A Land Certificate is very important. It is generally accepted as strong legal proof that you own the land, unless it was obtained through fraud. Make sure to store this document safely.

How Long Does It Take?

Under the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), title registration applications are expected to be processed in about 90 days after all required documents are accepted by the Lands Commission. However, delays may happen because of Land disputes, missing documents, objections and administrative backlog.