Here’s the complete process on how to register your land in Ghana
Paying for a land in Ghana does not automatically make you the rightful owner. Many people in Ghana think that but legally, that is not enough.
Buying land gives you an interest in the property, but until that interest is properly registered at the Lands Commission, your ownership can still be challenged. Someone else may claim the land, fraudsters may resell it, or you could end up in court.
That is why land experts always educate the public indicating buying land is only the first step, registration is what protects you.
Here is the full process of registering land in Ghana:
1. Do a Land Search First
Before paying any money, visit the Lands Commission and conduct an official search. This helps you confirm:
Who truly owns the land
Whether the land has already been sold
If there is a court case on the land
Whether the land has been used as collateral
If there are any disputes or restrictions
Many land fraud cases happen when buyers trust only what sellers say. Never rely only on verbal assurances from a seller.
2. Prepare the Indenture or Land Agreement
After confirming the land is genuine, the next step is preparing the legal transfer documents. These may include; Indenture, deed of assignment, lease Agreement.
The document must clearly state:
Seller’s details
Buyer’s details
Land description
Purchase terms
Duration (for leaseholds)
Both parties and witnesses must sign the document. An approved site plan must also be attached. The Lands Commission requires these documents to meet specific legal standards before registration.
3. Get a Certified Site Plan
A licensed surveyor must prepare a site plan for the land. The site plan shows:
Exact location
Boundaries
Measurements
GPS coordinates
Simply, think of the site plan as the “map” of your land. Without a proper site plan, it becomes difficult to identify the exact property being registered. In some cases, the Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission must certify the plan before registration.
4. Pay Stamp Duty
Once the land documents are signed, they must be submitted for valuation. Government assesses the value of the land and determine how much stamp duty you must pay. After assessment:
Pay the stamp duty
Keep the receipt as proof
This step is compulsory. Under Ghanaian law, an unstamped land document cannot be registered.
5. Gather All Required Documents
Before submission, make sure you have all required documents. These usually include:
Indenture
Certified Site Plan
Search Report
Valid ID card
Passport photographs
Proof of ownership documents
Completed application forms
Stamp duty receipts
Depending on the land type, additional documents may be required. For example, stool lands or state lands may require extra approvals.
6. Submit Documents to the Lands Commission
Next, submit everything to the Land Registration Division of the Lands Commission. Officials will carefully examine:
Ownership history
Survey details
Supporting documents
Required approvals and consent
This stage helps the Commission confirm everything is genuine. For stool lands, family lands, or government lands, additional verification may be needed.
7. Public Notice and Investigation
For first-time registrations, the Lands Commission may publish a public notice. This gives anyone with objections the chance to raise concerns. For example, if another person claims ownership of the same land, they can challenge the registration before approval. This process helps prevent future disputes.
8. Pay Registration Fees
After your application is approved, you will pay registration-related charges. These include:
Registration fees
Processing fees
Other applicable levies
The amount depends on the land location, land value and type of transaction. Fees for prime areas such as Accra may be higher than those in smaller towns.
9. Official Registration
This is the most important stage. The Lands Commission officially records your ownership in its register. Once registration is complete, you gain major legal protection. Registration provides:
Public proof of ownership
Priority over later claims
Strong legal protection under Ghanaian law
Under the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), registration of land instruments is mandatory. This law was introduced to improve land administration and reduce disputes.
10. Collect Your Land Certificate
After successful registration, you will receive either:
Land Certificate (for Title Registration Areas), or
Registered Instrument (for Deeds Registration Areas)
A Land Certificate is very important. It is generally accepted as strong legal proof that you own the land, unless it was obtained through fraud. Make sure to store this document safely.
How Long Does It Take?
Under the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), title registration applications are expected to be processed in about 90 days after all required documents are accepted by the Lands Commission. However, delays may happen because of Land disputes, missing documents, objections and administrative backlog.
The safest way to protect your property is to properly register your interest with the Lands Commission. Doing this greatly reduces the risk of land guards, double sales, fraud, court disputes.
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