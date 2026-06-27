16 Years after knocking Ghana out, Uruguay’s defeat sends Black Stars into 2026 world cup round of 32

Ghana national football team have qualified for the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Uruguay national football team’s defeat to Spain national football team, 16 years after Uruguay’s controversial 2010 World Cup elimination of Ghana.

Ghana national football team have qualified for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 following Uruguay national football team’s defeat to Spain national football team.

The qualification comes 16 years after Uruguay eliminated Ghana in the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, adding emotional weight to the moment.

The Black Stars’ progress continues their strong tournament run as they prepare for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Ghana national football team have officially secured qualification to the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following Uruguay national football team’s defeat to Spain national football team.

The result mathematically guarantees Ghana a place in the knockout stage even before their final Group L match against Croatia national football team.

Under FIFA’s expanded 48-team World Cup format, the top 2 teams from each of the 12 groups automatically qualify, while the 8 best third-placed teams also advance to the Round of 32.

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Ghana currently sit on 4 points after an impressive group-stage campaign that saw the Black Stars secure a crucial victory over Panama national football team and a hard-fought draw against England national football team.

Even if all remaining third-placed teams in other groups finish on 4 points, tournament permutations confirm that at least one of the eight qualifying third-placed teams will advance with only 3 points, ensuring Ghana’s progression.

That means the Black Stars are safely through regardless of the outcome of their final group game.

The only remaining question is where Ghana will finish in Group L. Depending on the result against Croatia, it determines Ghana’s Round of 32 opponent.

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READ ALSO: 3 Possible opponents for the Black Stars in the Round of 32

Current knockout projections suggest that a first-place finish could set up a clash with Senegal. Also, a second-place finish may lead to a meeting with Portugal and a third-place finish could see Ghana face Colombia national football team.