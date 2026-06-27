Croatia vs Ghana: Preview, key stats, line-ups and prediction

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Croatia in a decisive FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L showdown at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, with a place in the Round of 32 hanging in the balance.

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Separated by just one point in the standings, both nations enter the final group-stage fixture knowing that qualification remains firmly within their grasp. Ghana need only avoid defeat to secure progression to the knockout stages, while Croatia must claim all three points to guarantee advancement and avoid relying on results elsewhere.

Ghana head into the encounter full of confidence following an impressive 0-0 draw against England on Tuesday. Although the Black Stars saw only 21.2% possession, their disciplined defensive display earned widespread praise, with England manager Thomas Tuchel describing it as one of the finest defensive performances he had witnessed.

The West Africans frustrated England throughout the contest and were unfortunate not to receive a penalty after a challenge on Prince Kwabena Adu by defender Ezri Konsa.

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The result left Ghana level on points with England but behind on goal difference. Mathematics, the Black Stars are through to the next round.

Croatia fighting to keep World Cup hopes alive

Croatia revived their qualification hopes with a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama in their second group match. Ante Budimir's second-half strike proved decisive as the 2018 World Cup finalists secured a crucial three points.

Despite creating fewer chances than Panama, Croatia showed resilience and defensive solidity to record their first clean sheet after conceding in seven consecutive matches before the tournament.

The victory eliminated Panama from contention and ensured Croatia's fate remains in their own hands. A win over Ghana would guarantee at least a second-place finish in Group L and could even see Zlatko Dalic's side top the group if England fail to defeat Panama.

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Head-to-head record

Saturday's clash will mark the first-ever meeting between Ghana and Croatia in an official international match.

Previous Meetings

Ghana: 0 wins

Croatia: 0 wins

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Draws: 0

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Predicted Line-up

England v Ghana: Benjamin Asare, goalkeeper of Ghana in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Foxborough, United States. | Photo via IMGAO

Ghana: Asare; Seidu, Adjetey, Opoku, Baba Rahman; Partey, Sibo, Yirenkyi; Fatawu Issahaku, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams

Croatia: Livakovic, Stanisic, Pongracic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, Pasalic, Perisic, and Budimir.

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Prediction

This promises to be a tense and tactical contest. Ghana have shown remarkable defensive organisation throughout the tournament and know that avoiding defeat will be enough to progress. Croatia, however, possesses vast tournament experience and must take risks in search of victory.

While Croatia's quality in midfield, led by Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, could create problems, Ghana's defensive resilience and counter-attacking threat may prove decisive.

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