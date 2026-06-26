United States could bid to host 2038 FIFA World Cup after the 2026 tournament

The United States could emerge as a contender to host the 2038 FIFA World Cup, according to Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House's World Cup Task Force.

The United States is considering a bid to host the 2038 FIFA World Cup after staging the expanded 2026 tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the successful hosting of the 2026 World Cup could strengthen the United States' chances of securing another edition in the future.

If successful, the US would become one of the few countries to host the men's FIFA World Cup multiple times, further cementing its growing influence in global football.

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Speaking about the country's ability to stage major international sporting events, Giuliani said the United States has the infrastructure and capacity to host an even larger World Cup in the future.

The US is currently preparing to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, with the tournament expanding from 32 to 48 teams for the first time in history.

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FIFA is also considering a further expansion of the competition to 64 teams, potentially as early as the 2030 World Cup.

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2026 FIFA World Cup

Addressing the prospect of a future bid, Giuliani expressed confidence in the United States' ability to accommodate a larger tournament

"When you think that this World Cup may at some point expand out to 64 teams, I think the United States can handle it."

"Let me make sure we get through this World Cup on 19 July before we make our pitch for 2038 or other ones." as quoted by BBC

White House World Cup Task Force Exec Dir Andrew Giuliani said that preparations for the event “have been fantastic.” Getty Images

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The 2038 FIFA World Cup is the next tournament for which the bidding process has yet to take place, making it the next available opportunity for interested nations to submit hosting proposals.

Before then, the 2030 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will stage the opening three matches as part of celebrations marking the tournament's 100th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has already been confirmed as the host nation for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

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