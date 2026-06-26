Ablakwa confident Black Stars will reach World Cup final, says he has ‘no doubt’

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he is confident the Ghana national football team can reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting he has “no doubt” in their ability after their strong group-stage performances.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he is confident the Ghana national football team can reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He expressed “no doubt” in the team’s quality, praising their strong performances and growing global respect.

Ghana’s recent results in the group stage have boosted belief that the Black Stars could make a deep run in the tournament.

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Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed strong confidence that the Ghana national football team can go all the way to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting that the team’s performances so far have shown they are capable of competing with the world’s best.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama promises special cash reward for Black Stars after impressive World Cup performances

The Minister made the remarks during a visit to the Black Stars’ camp in Rhode Island on Thursday, June 25, where he delivered a message of support from the Government of Ghana and football fans across the country.

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He praised the team’s resilience and discipline, saying their performances had changed early doubts about Ghana’s chances in the tournament.

According to him, the Black Stars have now earned global respect through their performances.

Before the tournament, several analysts had questioned Ghana’s readiness for a deep run, citing inconsistent qualifying performances in previous cycles and squad rebuilding challenges.

However, Ghana’s momentum in the current campaign has changed perceptions, with the team showing improved structure and competitive edge in Group L.

READ ALSO: Why England star Jude Bellingham was not sent off for covering his mouth against Ghana

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Speaking to the players and technical staff, Ablakwa said the team had already won admiration on the global stage and should now aim even higher.

This is a team that many were not too sure about your capacity, but now the world is watching, and everybody is saying that, look, you cannot rule out the Black Stars, and you better give the Black Stars their due and give them the respect that they deserve.

He went further to express belief that Ghana could reach the tournament final if the team maintains its current momentum.

So, we are going to ride on that momentum, and we are going to go very, very far. I believe that we can even get to the finals. I have no doubt.

The Minister also backed the Black Stars for victory against Croatia.

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READ ALSO: 10 greatest players who never played at the World Cup

If England didn’t see top, then what is going to happen to Croatia?

Ghana began their Group L campaign with a win over Panama national football team on June 18, followed by a hard-fought goalless draw against England national football team on June 23, results that have significantly boosted their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

The Black Stars next face Croatia in their final group match on June 27. Ghana is still seeking its first World Cup semi-final appearance.